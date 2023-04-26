AM5 platform is now burning U event, the factory refers to EXPO and SoC voltage settings

Recently, foreign AMD AM5 platform users reported a number of processor burnout incidents, which occurred in the high-end Ryzen 7000 series and motherboards from multiple manufacturers, and the latest X3D series processors were also involved. Some users speculated in the discussion forum that the voltage of the BIOS overclocking setting item may be too high. Many motherboard manufacturers have followed up, and AMD has also responded.

A few days ago, a netizen posted on Reddit, a foreign discussion forum, saying that his Ryzen 9 7800X3D and Asus ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI motherboards were faulty, and the processor golden feet and the motherboard had physical damage. Another user, Enwyi, also posted about a month ago, saying that his Ryzen 9 7950X3D and ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme were also burned. There is also a video posted by the Youtube channel VIK-off, showing that Ryzen 9 7950X3D and ASUS AM5 motherboards have the same fault.

On the other hand, Der8auer, a German DIY hardware content creator, posted a video saying that he recently received a suspected overheated Ryzen 9 7900X, and metal substances leaked from the gap in the IHS cover. Melting point suspected to be caused by high temperature. He also recently noticed that some users had burnt problems on the ASROCK motherboard and Ryzen 7 7700X. He comprehensively analyzed and speculated that the fault may be caused by the excessive voltage of the SoC.

Non-individual manufacturer issues. AMD responds to inquiries

According to Tom’s hardware website statistics, there have been many cases involving multi-factory AM5 motherboards, including standard and X3D processors. AMD responded to the online query, stating that it has noticed the incident, and is investigating and cooperating with the manufacturer to ensure that the voltage provided by the motherboard to the Ryzen 7000X3D series is at the specified level. Users who suspect that the processor is affected can contact AMD.

As for ASUS is also on social media【post】Response, saying that it is confirmed that users have reported problems with Ryzen 7000X3D and motherboard failures, and explained that although Ryzen 7000X3D does not support overclocking, it can use memory EXPO parameters. This setting has the opportunity to increase SoC voltage at the same time. problem appear. We will work with AMD to redefine EXPO and SoC voltage specifications, and launch an updated version of EFI as soon as possible.

Users who use the AM5 platform can pay attention to the EFI update of the motherboard, and do not use the EXPO parameter setting function of the memory for the time being, set the memory clock to DDR5-5200 or below temporarily, and pay attention to the SoC voltage not higher than 1.25V.

See more Community Notice – ASUS AM5 motherboard owners An important update for Ryzen7000X3D processor owners Several AMD Ryzen 7000X3D owners have reported CPU and motherboard failures. We acknowledge the incidents/issues and have been communicating with AMD to analyze the possible… — John Jose Guerrero (@ASUSTechMKTJJ) April 25, 2023 ASUS’ Official Response Statement

Tested by PCM Editorial Department

The PCM editorial department uses the Ryzen 7 7800X3D of the test sample with ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard, A-DATA Lancer RGB DDR5-6000, in EFI version 1202, the CPU SoC Voltage of the sample processor only uses 1.021V under default, when enabled After turning on the EXPO II parameters, it can be seen that the CPU SoC Voltage reaches 1.341V, which is too high. The updated version 1302 on the official website shows that the SoC Voltage limit of Ryzen 7000X3D has been set to 1.3V