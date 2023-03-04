I was allowed to take part in AMAG’s annual press conference last week and was particularly excited about the two topics “Electric mobility and energy

acquisition” of the new business unit “AMAG Energy & Mobility”, as well as “Synthetic fuels – status and importance for the future” of Synhelion. I took this PR conference as an opportunity to write something about the Swiss car market 2022 and the transformation of AMAG from a traditional car company to an energy and mobility service provider.

Car market 2022

Of course, the largest automotive company in Switzerland is still about vehicles. With 225,934 newly registered passenger cars, the Swiss car market has declined again compared to 2021 and 2020 (238,481/236,827 units) and is still well below a “normal” car year (around 300,000 units). The share of all AMAG brands in the passenger car segment increased to 31.7% (31.2% in the previous year). From my point of view, the sales figures for pure battery electric vehicles (BEV) are particularly relevant. The two top places are occupied by the Tesla Model Y and 3, followed by 5 MEB vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. In other words, AMAG makes up half of the top 10.

Top 15 electric vehicles sold in Switzerland in 2022 (source: auto.swiss)

Market share of electric vehicles

By the way, pure electric vehicles had a market share of 17.8% in 2022 and the increase continues. 40,173 new electric cars mean an increase of 26.2 percent compared to the previous year, the market share was then 13.3% and before that 8.2%. The proportion of plug-in hybrids is already declining and shows that PHEV is a bridging technology that has already been overtaken by BEV.

Development of the market shares of alternative drives (Switzerland 2022) – Source: auto.swiss

AMAG sustainability strategy

The AMAG Group is consistently driving forward the implementation of its sustainability and climate strategy. An important part of this relates to the installation of photovoltaic systems (PVA) on our own farms, with which electricity can be produced for our own use. As part of this strategy, around 75,000 m2 will be equipped with solar panels by 2025, which corresponds to around 10 soccer fields and enables AMAG to produce more than 20 percent of today’s electricity consumption itself.

In recent months, the AMAG Group has put various photovoltaic systems into operation, including in Basel, Wettswil, Lupfig and Chur. AMAG Winterthur was added around 10 days ago. In 2022, 7 retail businesses were already equipped with PV. In order to ensure even more expansion here, AMAG Leasing is now also offering a financing offer for PV systems in the B2B sector.

AMAG Winterthur produces electricity with its own photovoltaic system

AMAG Energy & Mobility

The Helion, Volton and Clyde divisions are managed under AMAG Energy & Mobility. Helion, which has been part of the AMAG Group since November, completed 1,267 projects in 2022 and installed an output of 66,277 kWp. The expected photovoltaic production covers around 2.5 times the annual electricity requirements of the BEVs sold by AMAG in 2022. These are impressive figures, and even with Clyde – the in-house car subscription, BEVs are already being offered as subscriptions including electricity. Last year, Volton developed a charging service with access to over 7,000 public charging stations, making it one of the largest charging network coverages in Switzerland. Incidentally, together with Helion, two physical locations with “one-stop shops” are planned in 2023, offering offers for PV, storage, charging infrastructure, heat pumps and energy management solutions.

AMAG strategy: Electric cars and PV go together perfectly

The AMAG strategy is clear and unequivocal, by 2030 70% of the vehicles sold should be electric cars. By then, more than 400,000 electric vehicles will be on the road in Switzerland via AMAG. They need around 1.3 TWh of electricity per year, which corresponds to around two percent of Switzerland’s current electricity requirements. AMAG wants to build at least this capacity together with Helion and other partners by then.

Bidirectional and Smart Energy

AMAG not only wants to help shape the expansion of photovoltaics, but also actively participate in the power grid of the future. The focus should be on the optimization on site in the home and on the next level at the district level before getting involved in network services. A logical step when you think of the numerous prosumer systems that will be connected to the grid in the next few years.

At AMAG, they are also waiting for the official “go” from the Volkswagen Group for the MEB updates so that bidirectional charging will be possible. Currently, these solutions are still rare and rather expensive. Everything you need to know about bidirectional charging is linked here.

Here my ID.4 charges pure solar power, soon also bidirectional?

Synhelion: CO₂-neutralr fuel

The presentation by Co-CEO Philipp Furler was absolutely fascinating for me. I’m a committed electric vehicle enthusiast, but I clearly see the reasons for researching synthetic fuels. On the one hand, air traffic as a major factor and, on the other hand, the remaining combustion engines will not disappear immediately after 2030. The first Synhelion facility in Jülich, Germany, serves as a pilot facility for larger systems. Synhelion uses the heat of the sun, bundles it with large mirror surfaces on a tower to turn CO₂ into fuel. Thanks to intelligent heat storage, this process can be operated 24 hours a day.

Conclusion

It’s nice to see how my focus topics are now being widely accepted here on the blog. Electromobility and photovoltaics go together perfectly, and AMAG is now using exactly the strategy that I have been pursuing personally for several years. The economies of scale of such a company and many others in Switzerland are needed to create the energy transition as well as the mobility transition.

A question from the audience about cost parity when purchasing electric cars and combustion engines was answered as follows by AMAG CEO Helmut Ruhl. It is assumed that the purchase prices will reach parity in 2026. From my point of view, that would give electromobility an enormous boost. In the overall cost analysis (TCO), electric cars are already superior to combustion engines in terms of costs.