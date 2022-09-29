Amazfit officially released two smart watches GTR 4 and GTS 4 in Taiwan today. They are equipped with GPS technology with dual-frequency circularly polarized antennas, which can achieve the same accuracy as handheld GPS. Currently, dual-frequency 5 satellite positioning is supported. In the future, OTA will be used. Upgradable to 6-satellite positioning, suitable satellites are available to track tracks wherever on earth. Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 have both been listed in Taiwan, priced at 6295 yuan and 5995 yuan respectively.

Using the fourth generation PPG optical sensor

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smart watches launched this time both use the BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor, and have increased from 1 LED to 2 independent LEDs. It can be seen from official data that the data collected is 33% more than the previous generation. The new technology can reduce the signal interference caused by skin sweat during exercise, thereby improving the accuracy of sensors and data.

In addition, a new sleep schedule has been added to sleep management. For some workers whose work schedules are reversed, nighttime or daytime sleep can be set as the user’s “main sleep”, which is quite practical for large night shift or shift users. The two newly launched watches can store music and play them independently on the watch. Of course, they can also prompt exercise data through the Bluetooth device. You can replenish water or know your physical condition in time without lifting your wrist during exercise.

▲Amazfit GTR 4 has 3 colors, among which the gray version with nylon strap is special.

▲Amazfit GTS 4 is a smart watch with a large screen. It adopts touch control and single-button operation. The button and the integrated crown function can rotate the quick selection function.

▲The fourth-generation sensor increases the number of LEDs, which can increase the data volume by 33%.

▲The new GPS antenna design allows the watch to support dual-frequency 6 satellite positioning.

1.43-inch GTR 4 and 1.75-inch GTS 4 smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR 4 is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and has 2 physical buttons. The metal frame is matte-finished to enhance its texture. The glass panel adopts AG technology to reduce reflection and glare, and the strap is 22mm in size. As for the Amazfit GTS 4, it uses a large 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with a physical button. The large screen is its feature, and it is also equipped with the fourth-generation PPG optical sensor, which can store and play music just like the Amazfit GTR 4.

▲The current watch specifications of Amazfit’s main series are as above.