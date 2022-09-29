Home Technology Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 smart watches released: precise dual-frequency 6 satellite positioning, fourth-generation PPG optical sensor, priced at 6295 yuan and 5995 yuan #optical sensor(183196)
Technology

Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 smart watches released: precise dual-frequency 6 satellite positioning, fourth-generation PPG optical sensor, priced at 6295 yuan and 5995 yuan #optical sensor(183196)

by admin
Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 smart watches released: precise dual-frequency 6 satellite positioning, fourth-generation PPG optical sensor, priced at 6295 yuan and 5995 yuan #optical sensor(183196)

Amazfit officially released two smart watches GTR 4 and GTS 4 in Taiwan today. They are equipped with GPS technology with dual-frequency circularly polarized antennas, which can achieve the same accuracy as handheld GPS. Currently, dual-frequency 5 satellite positioning is supported. In the future, OTA will be used. Upgradable to 6-satellite positioning, suitable satellites are available to track tracks wherever on earth. Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 have both been listed in Taiwan, priced at 6295 yuan and 5995 yuan respectively.

Using the fourth generation PPG optical sensor

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smart watches launched this time both use the BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor, and have increased from 1 LED to 2 independent LEDs. It can be seen from official data that the data collected is 33% more than the previous generation. The new technology can reduce the signal interference caused by skin sweat during exercise, thereby improving the accuracy of sensors and data.

In addition, a new sleep schedule has been added to sleep management. For some workers whose work schedules are reversed, nighttime or daytime sleep can be set as the user’s “main sleep”, which is quite practical for large night shift or shift users. The two newly launched watches can store music and play them independently on the watch. Of course, they can also prompt exercise data through the Bluetooth device. You can replenish water or know your physical condition in time without lifting your wrist during exercise.

▲Amazfit GTR 4 has 3 colors, among which the gray version with nylon strap is special.

See also  Zhongwei accelerates the development of cloud industry

▲Amazfit GTS 4 is a smart watch with a large screen. It adopts touch control and single-button operation. The button and the integrated crown function can rotate the quick selection function.

▲The fourth-generation sensor increases the number of LEDs, which can increase the data volume by 33%.

▲The new GPS antenna design allows the watch to support dual-frequency 6 satellite positioning.

1.43-inch GTR 4 and 1.75-inch GTS 4 smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR 4 is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and has 2 physical buttons. The metal frame is matte-finished to enhance its texture. The glass panel adopts AG technology to reduce reflection and glare, and the strap is 22mm in size. As for the Amazfit GTS 4, it uses a large 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with a physical button. The large screen is its feature, and it is also equipped with the fourth-generation PPG optical sensor, which can store and play music just like the Amazfit GTR 4.

▲The current watch specifications of Amazfit’s main series are as above.

You may also like

Ubisoft delays ‘Rage of the Seas’ again until...

MSI – Modern MD272PW Snow White Beauty Screen...

Giugaro strikes again: here is his taxi of...

Bethesda re-releases The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim –...

Console star to debut in Europe in October...

A Tim Cook honorary degree from the Federico...

Support for old watches is non-stop!Samsung Galaxy Watch...

Sony confirms that “LittleBigPlanet” will be launched on...

Amazfit Launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 Smart...

Heart of the Wild is EA’s answer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy