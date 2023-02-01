Wearable device brand Amazfit’s first product in 2023 has been exposed, and the website GSMArena uploaded what is believed to be an official product photo of the GTR Mini. In the past, Amazfit has launched the Mini version for its square GTS models, but now it brings the Mini version to the round GTR models. The biggest difference in appearance from the GTR 4 is that the GTR mini has only one physical button.

For the first time, the GTR has a Mini version

Amazfit GTR Mini is equipped with a 1.28-inch 2.5D AMOLED touch screen and a stainless steel body. There are three options of black, blue and pink, and there is a physical button on the right. Other features include support for GPS, QZSS, Beidou and Galileo satellite positioning. The health tracking function has 24-hour heart rate, blood oxygen and pressure monitoring, while providing more than 120 sports modes and activity recognition.

The official product photos leaked and the price is unknown

The watch has a built-in 500mAh battery and uses Amazfit’s own Zepp OS system. The GTR Mini supports Bluetooth 5.1 LE connection and is compatible with phones running Android 7.0 or iOS 12 or higher.

