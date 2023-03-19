Home Technology Amazfit GTR Mini smart sports watch, 14 days long battery life, accurate GPS positioning tracking! | SUPERMOTO8
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that’s thin, sleek, and powerful, Amazfit’s new GTR Mini is definitely a recent addition to your attention, a circular smartwatch from Zepp’s affordable wearable brand Amazfit. , not only has an exquisite design, but also has a battery life of up to 14 days, more than 120 sports modes and powerful GPS positioning functions, come and see its detailed introduction!

Amazfit GTR Mini is built with a 42MM stainless steel frame, equipped with a 32.5MM 326 ppi OLED display, with a thickness of only 9.25MM and a weight of 24.6 grams including the silicone strap, which is very suitable for small wrists. It’s also available in three colors: black, pink, and white.

Amazfit GTR Mini has a built-in 280mAh battery, which can last up to 14 days under normal use and up to 20 days under power-saving mode; Tracking trajectory; in addition, Amazfit GTR Mini can monitor physiological indicators such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, sleep quality and sleep stages around the clock, and send out alarms to remind users to adjust their lifestyle when needed.

In addition to health management functions, Amazfit GTR Mini is also a powerful sports partner, supporting more than 120 sports modes, and has a waterproof capability of 50 meters underwater, so it is no problem to wear it for swimming; Amazfit GTR Mini is sold overseas$119.99about NT$3,665.

Up to 14 days of battery life under normal use and up to 20 days of battery life in power-saving mode

