Amazfit GTR mini smart watch｜Thin and light stainless steel with complete health functions to take care of every day

Amazfit Huami has been launching new smart watches in the past few years, from the main GTR and GTS series, to the military-standard T-REX 2, and the top-standard titanium body Falcon, meeting the needs of different users. The newly-launched GTR mini is based on the round GTR series models, adjusting the screen size, weight and some functions, so that users can have a more affordable budget to choose the smart watch they need. GTR mini has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display screen, a light weight of 24.6 grams, and a design of stainless steel middle frame with physical buttons. There are three colors: black, matte pink, and ocean blue. I specially choose matte pink as a gift for the other half. Let’s take a look at this one Let’s unbox the new watch~

Amazfit GTR mini unpack

▼It can be clearly seen from the outer box that it is different from the other two-color silver middle frame. The matte pink GTR mini uses a golden stainless steel middle frame. This is also one of the considerations for me to choose this color.



▼In addition to the GTR mini smart watch, there is also a magnetic charging cable and instruction manual in the box



▼The circular surface has always been one of the classic designs of most smart watches. The design of 2.5D curved glass with anti-fingerprint coating can keep the surface clean, and the thickness is only 9.25mm. The 1.28-inch screen has a resolution of 326PPi, and the AMOLED color makes the details of the watch more beautiful. On the back is the third-generation PPG bio-optical sensor BioTracker 3.0



▼The 20mm skin-friendly silicone strap is also the color of the matching watch and can be replaced freely



Zeppmobile appwith GTR miniLinking

▼After charging the GTR mini watch at the beginning, a QR code will appear when it is turned on. At this time, download the Zepp mobile app on the mobile phone. After adding the watch, scan the QR code to pair the watch. After the pairing is completed, a bottom message will appear



▼The Zepp app is very powerful. In addition to updating the software for the watch, you can also set its functions. In addition, daily health data such as sleep, blood oxygen, and exercise records can be queried in this Zepp app.Female users can also record their own menstrual cycle. Through the recording for a certain period of time, the watch will have a predicted menstrual period, fertile period and ovulation day, so that users can judge by themselves



GTR miniSports recording function

▼Using a smart watch is nothing more than hoping to record health information and sports performance, etc. GTR mini supports a 5-star GPS positioning system, including GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and QZSS, allowing users to have accurate positioning when exercising outdoors , and can record the trajectory of the movement. Water resistance is 5ATM, which can withstand 50 meters of water pressure, so swimming is no problem at all.The new GTR mini supports tracking more than 120 kinds of sports data



▼GTR mini can accurately record outdoor riding routes, heart rate performance, speed, etc. The watch can also intelligently identify seven types of exercise, such as walking, indoor walking, outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, elliptical machine, rowing machine, etc. Through the PeakBeats exercise state algorithm independently developed by Amazfit, it can evaluate the maximum oxygen uptake VO2Max, full recovery time, training load, etc., so that users can know their exercise performance and exercise information more clearly.Health data can also be synchronized to Google Fit, Apple Health, and even third-party sports apps such as Strava, Relive, etc.



GTR miniWatch operation and health data measurement

▼Different from the previously used Amazfit smart watch, GTR mini changed the operation bar menu into a circular icon, and there is a corresponding icon on it to indicate what the function is, and it only takes a few operations to get used to it



▼As mentioned at the beginning, the third-generation PPG bio-optical sensor BioTracker 3.0 can provide 24-hour refresh rate, blood oxygen saturation, and pressure monitoring, and can be quickly measured by one-click method.Of course, since the GTR mini itself is not a medical device, the measurement results are for reference only and should not be used as a basis for medical diagnosis



Amazfit GTR mini Reviews

The round design with a golden stainless steel middle frame is really beautiful! The other half liked it a lot too. It is often said that Happy Wife Happy Life is really true. Compared with the previously used GTR 4, the GTR mini lacks the barometric altimeter and Bluetooth call functions, and the screen and battery capacity are slightly reduced, but in exchange for a lighter wearing experience, the battery life can also last up to 10 minutes under normal use. 14 days, quite enough for daily use!Turning on the power saving mode can reach 30 days, which is quite powerful



The 1.28-inch AMOLED screen performs quite well, and the contents of the watch can be seen clearly even in sunlight.In addition, the dials are quite textured, and more than 80 kinds of dials can be matched with clothes by themselves, making the watch a unique accessory



The new portrait watch face can add 3 photos to the watch. You can switch photos by clicking on the face, or you can switch when you raise your wrist to display it. Hurry up and add photos of your beloved other half, family members or pets!



Nowadays, many people choose to store electronic invoices in vehicles after purchasing items and consumption. The government also provides exclusive rewards for cloud invoices. Relatively troublesome. It is recommended to store the vehicle and membership card barcodes in the watch through the Zepp app. After a few clicks, the barcodes can be displayed directly on the surface for the shop assistant to swipe. It is very easy to use!If you don’t know it, you must learn this trick



Overall, the new generation of GTR mini provides all-round health data detection, GPS positioning system, long battery life, and lightweight and stylish body design. For those who need smart watches, it is recommended to choose GTR mini. payment! If you need more high-end functions, you can consider GTR 4, and you should pay more in terms of price. In summary, judging from the specifications of the GTR mini, the appearance and functionality are quite good, and the price is also quite beautiful!Suitable for personal use and gifts

