Fitz > Equip Gear > AMAZFIT GTR Mini Smart Watch | Weighs only 24.6g, no heavy wearing experience

LRT announced the introduction of the branded Amazfit entry-level fashion smartwatch: Amazfit GTR Mini. Tired of smart watches with traditional square frame designs? The newly launched Amazfit GTR Mini breaks the inherent frame of daily life and adopts a round dial design. Although the watch body is made of shiny stainless steel and curved tempered glass, the designer Under the extraordinary craftsmanship, the lightweight experience of Amazfit GTR Mini is still intact. The new watch is only 9.25mm thick and weighs 24.6g (9.25mm does not include the heart rate sensor base, 24.6g does not include the strap). Wearing it on the hand, it hardly feels any weight, and it is matched with a soft and skin-friendly silicone strap. , It also brings comfort and zero foreign body feeling to the user. The watch adopts a quick-release strap system, which can quickly replace straps of other materials and designs, making it easy for users to change and use according to the occasion.

1.28-inch high-definition screen, fresh and personalized experience

Amazfit GTR Mini is equipped with a 1.28-inch 42mm high-definition AMOLED touch screen. The curved glass provides anti-fingerprint coating protection, which can clearly display various information on the dial in any light environment. Users can flexibly customize the information display according to their personal needs. Combination and required functions. In terms of dial patterns, users can not only download and change more than 100 patterns and 11 animated dials through the official dial store, but also upload up to three personal photos as custom patterns through the dedicated smartphone application Zepp , and randomly switch the display every time the screen is woken up, creating a fresh and personalized experience.

5 satellite systems accurately record movement, up to 14 days of battery life

The Amazfit GTR Mini, which supports 5 satellite systems, has a built-in patented circularly polarized GPS antenna. Compared with other watches that use linearly polarized antennas, it is more suitable for circularly polarized signals transmitted by satellites. It can receive almost 100% of satellite signals, which is greatly improved. Reduce errors and provide faster and higher-precision GPS positioning. Even in high-rise buildings or forest environments, users can start outdoor sports faster and read more accurate sports data after completion. In addition, the thin and light dial has a built-in 280mAh battery, which provides the watch with a battery life of up to 14 days under the combination of dual-core chips and low-power computing of Zepp OS 2.0, and the power-saving mode can last up to 20 days; and under continuous GPS operation , You can also enjoy 25 hours of continuous use time, fully meet the needs of recording sports, and reduce the trouble of frequent charging for users.

Diversification increases training efficiency and automatically recognizes 7 kinds of sports

Many studies have shown that diversified sports training is more helpful to improve athletes’ sports performance and balance muscle development than single-sport training. Amazfit GTR Mini supports more than 120 sports recording modes. With the support of sophisticated technologies such as circularly polarized GPS antennas equipped with 5 satellite systems, acceleration sensors, and geomagnetic sensors, it can help users accurately record outdoor or indoor activities. Sports training, including running, cycling, swimming, sports climbing, yoga, Tai Chi, boxing, dancing, etc. The watch can also automatically recognize 7 popular sports modes. Even if the user forgets to start the watch, the system can accurately detect the ongoing exercise and remind the user to start recording with the support of artificial intelligence EverSense™ technology, so you don’t have to worry about missing any important events. motion data. The watch also supports synchronization with other health applications such as Strava, Google Fit and Apple Health, allowing users to easily check and share exercise data at any time.

5ATM waterproof, suitable for all kinds of water sports

Amazfit GTR Mini supports 5ATM waterproof rating, which can withstand water pressure equivalent to 50 meters, which means that the watch is suitable for various water sports, such as pool swimming, open water swimming and surfing. The watch is also dustproof and shockproof, making it suitable for use in various environments.

24-hour health monitoring, mastering physical condition

Urban people live a busy life, and it is easy to ignore the health of the body. Amazfit GTR Mini’s BioTracker™ can provide users with 24-hour monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpON), heart rate and stress levels, and send reminders when the set values ​​are exceeded, allowing users to take appropriate actions, including decompression breathing exercises, etc. The watch supports an ultra-convenient one-button measurement function, which can obtain three indications of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and stress level within 45 seconds at the fastest. All health information can be synchronized with Zepp, your own smartphone app, or with Apple Health or Google Fit according to your personal preferences, to meet the usage habits of different users. Whether the user is a novice or an experienced athlete, Amazfit GTR Mini can provide users with the best sports experience and health monitoring functions.

Multi-function setting, continuous connection with relatives and friends during exercise

Amazfit GTR Mini supports a variety of function settings, including touch screen control, call reminder, goal setting, reminder and timer function, etc. The touch screen control and the crown knob make it easier for users to operate the watch, call and message reminder functions, and also help busy users not miss any important calls and information during exercise. Amazfit GTR Mini also has more interesting and practical functions, including Virtual Pacer 4, which can increase the driving force of personal running training, Measure Cycle Tracking, which monitors women’s menstrual cycle, and SomnusCare™, which monitors sleep quality, for different users Bring more intimate use fun.

Price and release date

Amazfit GTR Mini not only has a trendy appearance and ultra-lightweight design, but also has powerful sports recording and health monitoring functions. It is now on sale in Hong Kong at an attractive price of HK$998.

product specification