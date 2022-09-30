Home Technology Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smart watches to support more accurate satellite positioning and data measurement | Mobile 3C Crazy | Digital
Continuing the launch of the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series of smartwatches powered by Zepp operating system last year, Amazfit announced on September 29 the launch of two smartwatches in Taiwan, the Amazfit GTR 4 and the Amazfit GTS 4.

Among them, Amazfit GTR 4 uses a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular screen, equipped with two sets of physical buttons, and a metal bezel designed with a matte material. In addition, the glass surface uses AG glass technology to reduce reflection and glare, and uses a 22mm standard strap specification. design. The Amazfit GTS 4 has a display screen area of ​​1.75 inches, but the surface is rectangular in design. It also uses an AMOLED display panel. There is only one set of physical buttons on the side, and the strap adopts a 20mm wide design.

Both watches boast BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensing elements, and the previous 1 group of LED design has been increased to 2 groups, thereby collecting more body data and reducing the interference caused by epidermal sweat. The two watches are equipped with dual-frequency circularly polarized antenna GPS technology, which claims to have the same accuracy as handheld GPS. At the same time, only dual-frequency 5-satellite positioning is currently supported. In the future, it can be upgraded to 6-satellite positioning accuracy through firmware update. Spend.

In terms of watch body design, both watches support 5ATM water resistance, built-in microphones and speakers, and record more than 150 kinds of sports data, but Amazfit GTR 4 has 200 kinds of dial choices, and supports 14 days of general battery life. The GTS 4 only supports 150 dials, and the power corresponds to 8 days of normal use.

while insleepThe management part is to add sleep time records, so that users with different day and night routines can set night sleep as the main or daytime sleep. Function.

Other functions include storing music in the watch for playback, or linking with other devices through Bluetooth, and even reminding users to replenish body water in time.

In terms of suggested price, the Amazfit GTR 4 will be sold at NT$6,295, while the suggested price of the Amazfit GTS 4 is NT$5,995, which is currently listed in Taiwan.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

Continuing the launch of the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series of smartwatches powered by Zepp operating system last year, Amazfit announced on September 29 the launch of two smartwatches in Taiwan, the Amazfit GTR 4 and the Amazfit GTS 4.

