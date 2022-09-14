Fitz > Equip the Gear > Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches, sports car concept design with six-star GPS positioning

LRT announced the introduction of two new flagship smartwatches from Amazfit: Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4. Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are equipped with the industry’s first dual-frequency circularly polarized GPS antenna technology, which is not affected by the environment and multi-path interference to achieve precise positioning. In addition to having the same 99% accuracy as handheld GPS trackers, Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 also support 6 satellite positioning systems that can be used to track real-time GPS dynamics. In the future, users can also import route files directly on the display of the smart watch, and the watch will navigate according to the route in real time.

150 sports modes and smart strain

To fulfill the promise of Smart Fitness Made Easy, users can enjoy over 150 built-in exercise modes, including multiple walking, running, cycling and swimming modes. Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 can even automatically recognize 15 strength training movements and 8 sports. This strength exercise recognition function is quite unique in the fashion smart watch market, and it also automatically calculates the number of times, sets and rest times of the user’s exercise. Users can create their own personalized interval training templates directly on the watch. The brand’s PeakBeats exercise algorithm will provide performance data such as maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 Max) after each exercise. Exercise data can even be synced to Strava to share with friends.

Sports car concept design with extra-large display

The design of Amazfit GTR 4 is inspired by sports cars. It has a 1.43-inch high-definition AMOLED display and more than 200 watch faces and an always-on display that is exclusively matched with it. The Amazfit GTR 4 has a metal middle frame and is available in 3 colors, including Superspeed Black, Brown Leather and Racetrack Grey. In order to bring the sense of speed of a sports car, the crown of the watch also has red detailed decoration and tire-shaped grooves.

Amazfit GTS 4 features a huge 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with more than 150 optional watch faces and its exclusive always-on display. Weighing only 27 grams and 9.9 mm, this lightweight and thin smartwatch is available in 4 vibrant colors including Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown and Rose Pink (Rosebud Pink). With an elegant jewel-style crown, the Amazfit GTS 4 is a front-runner at the cutting edge of fashion.

Music storage and real-time sports data broadcasting

Both Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 can store music for independent playback, and users can also control the music on their mobile phones through Bluetooth. Both smartwatches can play real-time exercise data such as heart rate, exercise duration and distance, and even hydration reminders through the loudspeaker or the user’s Bluetooth headset. Users can know their exercise data without raising their wrists. .

Upgrade Zepp OS 2.0 system

After upgrading to Zepp OS 2.0, the watch allows users to choose one of 2 design styles for the main menu layout of the program. The enhanced mini-App structure also adds a “Baby Record”, allowing users to record the sleep and feeding time of babies. In addition, there are 2 games, Go Pro and Home Connect and other third-party apps available for download.

Long battery life

Under normal use, the battery life of Amazfit GTR 4 can be up to 14 days. The Amazfit GTS 4 also has a very powerful battery built into its ultra-thin body. Its battery capacity is more than 5% larger than that of the GTR 3. The power can last for more than a week under normal use. Both smartwatches feature an upgraded battery saver mode for the first time, allowing users to use the basic functions of the watch while saving power.

Intelligent personal assistant

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 have built-in Amazon Alexa, the ultimate online assistant. This gadget is set up as a quick link on one of the downloadable surfaces for user convenience.Both smartwatches feature offline voice assistants when there’s no internet connection

hand. In addition, users can even answer calls with the built-in microphone and speaker to keep in touch with others at any time.

Multifunctional to meet the needs of users with different lifestyles

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 include a new “Morning Update” feature that brings together weather, to-do items in the calendar and other information to help users prepare for each day. When the smart watch detects abnormalities, such as too fast/too slow heart rate, low blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), high stress level (appears as rapid breathing), etc., it can issue a prompt to let users pay attention to their own health conditions at any time. health status.

Price and release date

Amazfit GTR 4 will be available at HK$1,398, while Amazfit GTS 4 will be available at HK$1,298. Both smartwatches will be the first to go on sale in Hong Kong on September 10.

Amazfit GTR 4 Amazfit GTS 4

(Left) GTR 4 (Right) GTS 4

Product Specifications

GTR 4 GTS 4 screen size 1.43″ AMOLED (round) 1.75″ AMOLED (square) screen ratio 68.1% 72.8% resolution 326 ppi 341 ppi Dial size 46 x 46 x 10.6mm 42.7 x 36.5 x 9.9mm Battery 475 mAh

Daily Use Mode: Up to 14 days

Heavy use mode: 7 days

GPS Precise Mode: 25 hours

GPS continuous operation: 44 hours

Charging time about 2 hours 300 mAh

Daily Use Mode: Up to 8 days

Heavy use mode: 4 days

GPS Precise Mode: 16 hours

GPS continuous operation: 28 hours

Charging time about 2 hours waterproof level 5 ATM Waterproof Certified 5 ATM Waterproof Certified position Dual-frequency six-star positioning system Dual-frequency six-star positioning system sensor BioTracker™ 4.0 PPG Biometric Sensor (Support Blood Oxygen/2LED+4PD) Accelerometer Gyroscope Sensor

Three-axis geomagnetic sensor

Air pressure sensor

Ambient Light Sensor BioTracker™ 4.0 PPG Biometric Sensor (Support Blood Oxygen/2 LED+4PD) Accelerometer Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic sensor barometric pressure sensor

Ambient Light Sensor Speakers and Microphones Have Have music storage Have Have Bluetooth calling Have Have weight 34g 27g sport mode Built-in more than 150 sports modes Built-in over 150 sports modes Motion recognition function Automatic identification of 8 sports modes Automatic identification of 8 sports modes Support equipment Android7.0 or iOS 12.0 and above Android 7.0 or iOS 12.0 and above

Where to buy: Amazfit @We Are Ready.hk