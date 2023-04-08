In March 2023, ASUS invited a number of top international overclocking enthusiasts to participate in the “Extreme Overclocking Activity” at its headquarters. Professional players used ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE workstation motherboards, Intel® Xeon® Sapphire Rapids W9-3495X processors, G-Skill, V-Color DDR5 memory modules and a number of key components from Enermax set 10 world records and won 23 world firsts in various overclocking performance tests!

The interesting thing about overclocking is that it is necessary to find the optimal temperature between the core clock and the memory clock, and to achieve the perfect balance between performance and stability. Therefore, it is quite a challenging task in the eyes of many professional gamers! ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE workstation motherboard provides new workstation overclocking methods such as Retry Button and Safe Boot Button. Pushing performance to the limit, paired with a power handling capacity of nearly 2,000 watts, the Intel® Xeon® W9-3495X processor can be overclocked to approximately 5.4 GHz and stand out in the Cinebench score!

According to the results in the event, the overclocking team OGS Team amazed other professional players with Cinebench R20 scores of 49109, Cinebench R23 scores of 132484, Geekbench 3 Multi scores of 391116, and Geekbench 4 Multi scores of 159691, and broke the world record! Another group of Hahagu also broke the world record with a score of 41231 in the 3DMARK CPU PROFILE MAX THREADS score, using ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE workstation motherboard!

Welcome to subscribe and support: https://linkby.tw/ifans

Xiao Xu’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ifansblog

There is also the “Technology Cool House” Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/tw/podcast/id1446542592