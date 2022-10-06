Home Technology Amazing sales! “Ayrton Circle” has sold over 12 million copies worldwide – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

Amazing sales! “Ayrton Circle” has sold over 12 million copies worldwide – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
Amazing sales! “Ayrton Circle” has sold over 12 million copies worldwide – Sina Hong Kong
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Samuel Lakin – Gamereactor.cn

The future looks bright for Ayrton Circle, which has now sold over 1 million copies in Japan and over 12 million worldwide.

In a recent statement from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the numbers were announced while recommitting to the franchise and continuing to build IP in the future. “Please look forward to more content from Ring of Eldon as an IP (character and other intellectual property), with a view to moving beyond gaming,” the announcement said.

This follows the official comic and board game announced in September as part of the Ayrden Circle franchise. FromSoftware President and CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki said: “It’s amazing to see how many people are playing Ayrden Circle.”

In addition to that, Yasuo Miyagawa, President and CEO of Bandai Namco, said: “We will continue to work hard to expand the brand beyond the games themselves and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create fun and a sense of achievement through entertainment, Let’s get closer and connect our fans around the world.”

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Li Jiachao's four political platforms will promote the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduces Germany | DW

You may also like

With the PIDs, Unioncamere and Dintec aim at...

The head of PS Studios explained his game...

Is social media responsible for depression in young...

From agritech to maxillofacial technologies: the projects of...

White dwarf swallowing the scene: Binary star system...

The digital signature for the digital transformation of...

The sequel to “The Traitor 2077” is in...

The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen...

Players create cosmic celestial galaxies in “Minecraft”, from...

The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy