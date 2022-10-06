news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Samuel Lakin – Gamereactor.cn

The future looks bright for Ayrton Circle, which has now sold over 1 million copies in Japan and over 12 million worldwide.

In a recent statement from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the numbers were announced while recommitting to the franchise and continuing to build IP in the future. “Please look forward to more content from Ring of Eldon as an IP (character and other intellectual property), with a view to moving beyond gaming,” the announcement said.

This follows the official comic and board game announced in September as part of the Ayrden Circle franchise. FromSoftware President and CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki said: “It’s amazing to see how many people are playing Ayrden Circle.”

In addition to that, Yasuo Miyagawa, President and CEO of Bandai Namco, said: “We will continue to work hard to expand the brand beyond the games themselves and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create fun and a sense of achievement through entertainment, Let’s get closer and connect our fans around the world.”

