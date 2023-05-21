Amazon, 300 Euros off the MacBook Pro 2023 with M2 Pro

In response to Trony’s Space Discounts, Amazon this weekend in May 2023 offers a very interesting discount on the MacBook Pro 2023 in the version with M2 Pro chip.

Here are the details of the discount:

MacBook Pro laptop with M2 Pro chip with 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU: 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage – Silver: 2799 Euros (3099 Euros)

The delivery, at no additional cost, is guaranteed by Wednesday 24 May 2023 for those who place the order today. The discount is 10%, equal to 300 Euros less than the 3099 Euros imposed by the manufacturer, and as always Amazon does not provide any indication on the expiry date of the offer, which is why we recommend placing the order today on case of interest.

Through the product sheet it is also possible to choose payment in five monthly installments of 559.80 Euros per month at zero interest and zero interest, directly at the time of payment. This option can be chosen at the time of payment.