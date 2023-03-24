In the US, gamers have been able to use Luna for more than a year. Now Amazon has launched its streaming service for video games in Germany.

Amazon has launched its cloud gaming service Luna in Germany with three different subscriptions. The “Jackbox Games” subscription with party games is available for just under 5 euros a month. The “Luna +” subscription costs just under 10 euros a month and currently offers 200 titles of all genres from “Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition” to “Resident Evil 2”.

If you spend just under 18 euros a month, you will receive the “Ubisoft+” subscription with the publisher’s major titles from “Assassin’s Creed” to “Far Cry”. And finally, with an Amazon Prime subscription, you have access to a monthly changing selection of games at no extra cost. To try out Luna, Amazon grants a free trial week.

Broad support for devices

Prime subscribers, like Luna+ subscribers, can link an existing Ubisoft Connect account to Luna and use it to stream select Ubisoft games they already own to supported devices. This includes Windows and Mac computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Chromebooks, and Fire TVs and tablets.

It is controlled either with a mobile device on which the Luna controller app for iOS or Android is installed, with a compatible third-party controller or with the Luna controller. This is also coming to Germany, costs 70 euros and has WLAN and Bluetooth on board. Both the Luna controller and the controller app should allow control across multiple devices.

Amazon Luna runs on many devices

With cloud gaming, the game is streamed to the respective end device in a similar way to a film. Most of the computing processes run on the provider’s servers, which means that players need less powerful and expensive hardware at home and can usually play flexibly on many different devices.

You don’t have to worry about downloads, installations and updates with cloud gaming either. However, the games do not belong to the players in the end. You can only use them as long as your subscription is running.

Other cloud gaming providers include Nvidia with Geforce Now, Sony with Playstation Now and Microsoft with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Google only discontinued its Stadia video game streaming service at the end of January.