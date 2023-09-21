Amazon brings generative artificial intelligence to Alexa

Listen to the audio version of the article

Attention to environmental sustainability, obviously. And then the obvious step forward on the front of generative artificial intelligence. Two concepts – attention to the green theme and the benefits linked to new generation language understanding models – which accompanied the rich menu of product innovations presented by Amazon, starting with the enhanced functionality of the Alexa voice assistant.

Smart home increasingly smart

Over 400 million smart home devices with Alexa “inside” are active in the world today and hundreds of millions of times, on a weekly basis, users use the assistant to control and manage them. This is the current scenario, because in the intentions of the Seattle giant the evolution path of the smart home is only at the beginning: the goal is to create more intuitive, intelligent and functional homes and the LLM model is the tool to achieve it and give it to people a new level of experience, decidedly superior compared to the recent past. What does the arrival of Gen AI in Alexa mean in concrete terms? It means, that the assistant is now able to handle a wide range of variations and understand the specific configuration of the house to trigger the correct actions. From the user’s side, this technological step forward translates, for example, into a more intuitive interaction with the virtual butler: you can simply say “Alexa, there’s too much light in here” if you want to dim the lights, without having to request it explicitly and without having to repeat the request several times. But not only. The greater ability to understand commands induced by large language models allows you to combine multiple requests into one (“Alexa, close all the blinds, turn off all the lights and start the vacuum cleaner”) and set up a routine simply by using your voice, without any manual programming in the app. You can then ask Alexa to open the shutters, view the news, turn on the bedroom lights and start the coffee machine every morning at 8.00. And all these actions, thanks to generative artificial intelligence, will be activated automatically, without having to request them day after day or having to set them via smartphone.

A fully automated home

After having embraced the verb of interoperability by supporting (as a founding member) the Matter cause and adding support for this standard to over 100 million devices from the Echo and eero families, Amazon’s “next step” is now to make it public tools and programming interfaces (APIs) are available to facilitate the development of devices with integrated Alexa. Thanks to two new LLM-based solutions, manufacturers can now leverage the Dynamic Controller to more precisely communicate the specific capabilities of their smart devices to the assistant. The integration of the Action Controller, however, will allow vendors to define the actions supported by their products in more detail, promoting more natural communication with the voice assistant. The advantage? Being able to tell him “the floor is dirty” and leave the task of starting the robot vacuum cleaner to Alexa. The point of arrival, as Amazon managers explain, is to build a technology that operates (completely or almost completely) in the user’s place: today we are at 40% of actions initiated in the home automation system by Alexa without any direct request and soon it will not be It is more necessary to ask the AI ​​to turn the lights on or off, because it will do so autonomously, detecting the level of brightness present in a room.

The new features for the virtual assistant

Among the various options that Alexa is now offering to its users there is also the translation (more than ten languages ​​supported) of audio and video calls made through the assistant, which from now on can be translated in real time on supported devices to communicate more effectively remotely with people who do not speak the same language or with deaf and visually impaired users. By activating the Call Captioning function on the Alexa app or on Echo Show devices, it is possible to view call captions on the display in almost real time. It will then be possible to start a single routine in multiple ways, with a specific command or by setting a specific start time, and add the “Top Connections” widget to Echo Show devices to view favorite contacts and most frequently used devices within the family .

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The new generation of Echo

Two models are added to Amazon’s family of smart displays: the new generation Echo Hub and Echo Show 8, which are listed at 199.99 and 169.99 euros respectively. The peculiarities of the new control panel of compatible smart devices present in the home are the 8-inch touch screen, the tools for controlling Ring security systems and organizing widgets in a completely personalized way and the infrared technology that detects when the user is nearby, transitioning naturally from a home screen with your favorite images to the control screen. It can also be mounted on the wall and supports Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth and Matter communication protocols and is compatible with over 140,000 connected cameras, lights, locks, thermostats, speakers and other smart home devices. The new Echo Show 8, however, changes skin inside and out, featuring a design with soft curves along the fabric covering and a full-screen glass frame around the 8-inch HD touchscreen. The hardware innovations instead include the processor, audio system and centered 13 megapixel camera, while the user experience of the home screen is also completely new, which uses the device’s computer vision technology to automatically adjust the contents on the display based on the proximity of the device. user and consequently make them more easily usable even from a distance.

