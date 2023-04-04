Amazon today released its third Trademark Protection Report, an in-depth look at the company’s steps to protect the brands sold in its Store and thereby build customer trust. In 2022, the company ramped up its brand protection efforts, with investments of $1.2 billion in advanced technologies and more than 15,000 professionals, including machine learning specialists, software developers and expert investigators. Amazon focuses on four main areas that contribute to greater brand protection: a constant and effective proactive effort to protect the Store, state-of-the-art tools that enable rights owners to work with Amazon to better protect their brands, an increased ability to recognize and prosecute those responsible; and better protect and educate customers.

Here are some of the results achieved in 2022:

Amazon’s seller verification methods, such as video chat and machine learning, have reduced attempts to open new potentially risky selling accounts: they were 6 million in 2020, they were 800,000 in 2022.

Amazon’s trademark protection programs and automated technologies reduced the number of infringement reports by more than 35% in 2022, even as the store and the products it offers have grown in the meantime.

Amazon’s Counterfeit Crime Unit and partnerships with brands and law enforcement agencies reported or investigated more than 1,300 counterfeiters and seized and disposed of more than 6 million counterfeit products in 2022, thus protecting brands and customers.

Amazon has partnered with the US Chamber of Commerce and US Customs and US Customs and Border Protection to educate more than 70 million consumers about how to avoid counterfeits and their risks.

In a video interview, Anna Dalla Val, director of global brand relations at Amazon, explains that “the task is simple: we want to make it easier for honest sellers to enter our store, and at the same time make it impossible for the bad guys to do the same”. “This is a global issue that requires real collaboration between brands, law enforcement and customers. Our goal is not just to prevent these individuals from entering our store, but rather to prevent them from selling anywhere, and it is for this reason it is essential to identify their responsibilities”, he added.

Counterfeiting is a serious problem, costing Italy billions of euros every year. It affects many industries, such as electronics, fashion, telecommunications and others. It damages the integrity of brands, marketing investments, online reputations and the IT security of legitimate businesses. It also harms consumers, who may end up buying fake or dangerous products. In 2019 alone, wine counterfeiting cost Italy 300 million euros. The trade in counterfeit goods and the infringement of Italian intellectual property rights around the world have resulted in a loss of public revenue in Italy equal to 10 billion euros, or 0.6% of Italy’s GDP. And counterfeiting also affects employment, innovation, health and safety of Italian businesses and consumers.

This is why in Italy, collaboration with the state is so important and takes the form of two initiatives. One is the collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, food sovereignty and forests in 2021 which led to the agreement for the protection of agri-food Made in Italy on Amazon which made Italy the first country in the world where institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Seattle company to protect origin brands, protect consumers and businesses and prevent food counterfeiting. The synergy with the Ministry of the Interior instead led to the creation, in 2022, of the FATA From Awareness To Action Project, which underlined the importance of public-private collaboration to combat a growing interconnection of criminal schemes and an ever closer link of counterfeiting with fraud, economic-financial crimes and IT crimes.

Since there is so much talk about Artificial Intelligence right now, I wanted to understand what role this technology could play both in stopping counterfeits and in helping the bad guys. Dalla Val explains that criminals also have access to artificial intelligence. Their modus operandi changes and adapts quickly. For example, thanks to artificial intelligence, Amazon is able to identify the use of trademarks in product listings and descriptions. So the bad guys removed these keywords and started using the logos. But today Amazon is honing its ability to identify logos that infringe on other intellectual property rights, and criminals are in trouble. Advances in technology will allow Amazon and other anti-counterfeiters to stay one step ahead of criminals.

Counterfeiting not only affects brands, but has a negative social impact on many levels: it affects the environment, workers, consumers and society as a whole.

At a time when sustainability is finally at the center of attention, it is essential to underline how counterfeiting contributes to environmental degradation by producing waste, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Counterfeit products are often made with sub-standard materials and processes and do not comply with environmental standards or regulations. They also have a shorter life span and are therefore more likely to end up in landfills or incinerators.



The human impact is enormous: counterfeiting exploits workers, often exposing them to unsafe and unhealthy working conditions. Counterfeiters often employ child labor, forced labor, human trafficking, and other forms of modern day slavery. Furthermore, they pay low wages, avoid taxes and social security contributions, and violate labor rights and standards.

Finally, even if consumers are willing to ignore all these aspects, counterfeiting puts them directly in danger by exposing them to products that can cause harm or even death. Counterfeit products may contain harmful substances, lack quality controls, fail to meet safety requirements, or have poor performance. This especially applies to medicines, foods, cosmetics, toys, electronics and automotive parts.

So if Amazon truly wants to be the most customer-centric company in the world, an anti-counterfeiting effort is a must.