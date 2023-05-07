Amazon devices on sale: Up to 50% discount on Echo & Co.

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Amazon devices like the Kindle, the Echo speaker or the Fire TV Stick can make your life easier. This is ensured by smart features such as Alexa or other functions that can save time and nerves. The Amazon devices are characterized not only by their easy and comfortable handling, but above all by their excellent value for money out of.

Buy Amazon devices on sale: Up to 50 percent discount on Echo, Kindle and Alexa

But there is also a cheaper way! So are numerous Amazon devices currently on sale available. Depending on the product, Discount up to 50 percent. Among the reduced devices are bestsellers like the Fire TV Stick 4K*the current Echo Dot* or that Fire HD Tablet*. Which deals are particularly exciting? We have scoured through all offers for Amazon devices and present you the ten best deals here:

Important information about Amazon devices

What else should you know about Amazon devices? Here you will find the answers to common questions about Echo, Kindle and Co.:

What Amazon devices are there?

Amazon offers a wide range of their own devices. One of the best-known Amazon devices is the Kindle e-book reader. The smart speaker Echo with the voice assistant Alexa is also one of the most popular devices from Amazon. There are also the following devices: the Fire TV Sticks, the Fire tablets, the Ring doorbells and the Blink surveillance cameras.

Why are Amazon devices so cheap?

Compared to similar products from other manufacturers, Amazon devices are remarkably cheap. There can be various reasons for this. These include allowing Amazon to have its devices manufactured in bulk, which saves on production costs per device. Amazon also sees its own devices as an opportunity to make paid services such as Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime more attractive. Finally, the devices also help to improve customer loyalty. Therefore, the price of the products should appeal to as many customers as possible.

What are Amazon devices good for?

Despite their low price, Amazon devices usually offer good quality. Of course, they can’t keep up with premium products (e.g. when it comes to the sound of a loudspeaker or the resolution of a tablet), but in general they are characterized by a good price-performance ratio. This applies in particular to the Kindle e-book reader, the Fire TV Stick streaming stick and all devices equipped with the Alexa language assistant. Alexa is one of the best language assistants on the market.

Is there a warranty on Amazon devices?

Amazon offers a warranty for most of its devices. However, the length and type of guarantee may vary. It is usually at least one year from the date of purchase. If a device fails during this time due to defects in materials or workmanship, Amazon will replace or repair it. In addition, Amazon is more accommodating than many providers. Even after the warranty has expired, defects may still be rectified. This varies from situation to situation, but it can often be worthwhile reporting any defects to customer service even after the warranty has expired.