Amazon drops the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the ground with this offer

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a great offer on Amazon

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will always be one of my favorite devices. I have very good memories of myself experience with it, its screen, its photographic system and its good performance. And it is just the iPhone that Amazon has with an impressive discount that leaves it, alone, 739 euros. A great offer if we take into account that this device was sold for more than a thousand euros just two years ago.

On this occasion, the condition that it is such a cheap iPhone is none other than that it is a refurbished product, so it is almost new. However, Amazon experts have been in charge of preparing this device so that it is like new and you can buy it for less money. Remember, just 739 euros.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is still a great option today

It’s about a iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128 GB storage in its Alpine Blue color. However, the other color options also have interesting discounts. It must be taken into account that the price of this iPhone is usually around 800 euros, so you would be getting it with a discount of more than 50 euros.

Without a doubt, if there is something that this iPhone stands out for, it is its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (10-120Hz), TrueTone, and 1,200 nits. This means that not only will you have a great experience thanks to its fluidity, but everything you see will look great on it.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max also has impressive power thanks to its processor A15 Bionic. A processor that will not only execute all tasks quickly, but will also allow you to have the iPhone for many more years and updated to the latest versions of iOS such as iOS 17 and the next ones that will arrive.

The photography system also stands out on this device. It has three rear cameras, a wide angle, an ultra wide angle and a 2x telephoto lens that is super competent. Furthermore, this iPhone introduced the macro mode, a photographic modality that allows you to take shots from very close up to capture anything up close.

Finally, this device has other additions such as Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 min at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield and great autonomy. An iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB in Alpine blue and other variants that could be yours if you take advantage of these offers that Amazon has that leave it much cheaper.

