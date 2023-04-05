There is not only the Amazon offer on the iPhone 14 Plus to attract the attention of technology enthusiasts. In fact, many promotional initiatives in the Tech field are available on the well-known e-commerce portal. Among these, a discount on a Lenovo PC with RTX 3060 Ti GPU.

In fact, now the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 17IAB7 model is offered at a price of 1,199 euros on Amazon. From the local version of the official portal of Andy Jassy’s company we learn that previously the cost of the computer amounted to 1,999 euros. Therefore, reference is made to a possible savings of 40%.

In short, in fact, the discount is 800 euros. Not bad for those looking for a pre-assembled of this type, also considering that we are referring to an Amazon exclusive model, which is clearly sold and shipped directly by the latter (without therefore going through resellers). Recall that the video card is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Titherefore we also aim at performance on the gaming side.

For the rest, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 17IAB7 datasheet includes an Intel Core i7-12700 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The operating system is instead Windows 11, while the color of the case is Raven Black. In short, you understand well that a user who is used to looking at computers of this type could potentially find everything intriguing.