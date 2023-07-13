Amazon Echo Auto 2 in the test: Alexa, music, smart home control & Co. in the car

“Honey, Amazon shrunk the car”. Yes, exactly, “the” car. After all, it is a smart speaker. However, it is not an Alexa speaker (guide) for a room at home, but for the passenger compartment of the car. Just like the first generation Amazon Echo Auto (test report) from 2020, Echo Auto 2 establishes a connection between the vehicle’s speaker system and your own smartphone.

This is interesting for everyone who does not have a car radio with Apple Carplay and Android Auto or simply prefers Alexa to the alternatives. We explain more about this in the Android Auto, Apple Carplay & DAB+ guide: Displays, Moniceiver & Receiver. Using built-in microphones, the accessory accepts Alexa voice commands and, if desired, starts music, calls or navigation. The device confirms completed tasks via its own mini loudspeaker.

The new generation is smaller than the first and should be easier to mount in the cockpit. To find out how useful Echo Auto 2 integrates into the dashboard and assists while driving, we tested it on the road.

optics and connections



To tailor slimmer dimensions, Amazon has cut the new Echo Auto in half. It no longer lives in a cigarette box-sized housing, but in two smaller ones, each in the form of a USB stick and a storm lighter. Both are connected by a cable. The smaller case is 23 millimeters wide, 52 millimeters high and 15 millimeters deep. It houses a button that wakes Alexa and one that permanently deafens her, as well as an LED bar. The larger case is 35 millimeters wide, 57 millimeters high and 14 millimeters deep. This is the speaker box for Alexa’s responses, provided they are not output to the car speakers.

Both together weigh 61 grams and is therefore even slightly heavier than the original, which weighs 45 grams. Because of the division, the new addition does not look thicker. Only the small housing is normally attached to the dashboard and can therefore be seen. The larger case can be hidden in a niche of the center console where it won’t be noticed.

A USB-A cable powers Echo Auto 2. In the event that the vehicle does not have a USB slot, Amazon includes a power adapter that fits into the cigarette lighter. In addition to USB-A, this has a second slot with USB-C, which can charge a smartphone at the same time. Amazon sees primarily Bluetooth as the transmission path for data. If there is no wireless connection, a 3.5 millimeter jack cable supplied can be plugged into the Aux socket on the car radio and into the Echo Auto 2 speaker box.

Alexa’s required contact with Amazon’s web servers cannot be established by the Echo Auto 2 itself. There is no cellular module. As with the first generation, the voice service hijacks the smartphone’s Internet connection.

Furnishings



With an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Mini Cooper, Echo Auto 2 can be set up quickly and easily in the test. Basically, Amazon’s car speaker works with most on-board entertainment systems and smartphones with Android 8 or iOS 14 and up. Amazon shows a list of mobile devices and vehicles to which a Bluetooth connection is not possible. FM transmitters (guides) or cassette adapters can help. You have to get both separately, Amazon does not supply any of them.

If the requirements are met, a few simple steps are sufficient for the setup. You supply the Echo Auto 2 with energy and open the Alexa app on your smartphone. The software finds the smart speaker by itself and uses a button to prompt you to start the setup process. Pressing the action button on the Echo Auto 2 introduces it to the smartphone. Then you choose the connection path to the car speakers. In addition to Aux and Bluetooth, Apple Carplay and Android Auto are also available. However, the latter two options do nothing other than pass signals through via Bluetooth. In the test we use Apple CarPlay. For route navigation, you specify whether an Alexa voice command calls up Apple Maps or Google Maps.

With the second generation, you no longer have to clamp a bracket into a suitable ventilation slot for installation in the car. Instead, the microphone housing is held magnetically on a base, which in turn adheres to the dashboard using the adhesive dots supplied. There is no bracket provided for the speaker cabinet. When in doubt, it dangles around in the center console.

The new mounting approach is also suitable for cars whose air vents do not offer a stable hold. However, an old blemish remains: cable clutter arises in the cockpit. Because in addition to the cord of the Alexa speaker, you also need a charging cable in practice so that the smartphone battery doesn’t run out of breath during internet traffic.

service



Installed in the cockpit in this way, you can activate Amazon’s voice service with the tried-and-tested “Alexa…” wake-up call or a button on the housing. Anyone who attaches the smartphone next to the steering wheel also has access to a number of functions for music, navigation and telephone calls with the extra large buttons of the Alexa app’s “Auto mode”.

From the auto mode home screen, you can pause and resume a previously selected track, and skip to the next and previous tracks. You can use quick access to navigate straight home or access the calls menu. Additional tabs at the bottom of the screen provide access to favorite contacts, audio content, smart home devices, and routes.

Amazon, on the other hand, does not integrate itself into the car’s on-board software. There are no buttons for Alexa functions on the vehicle display, even when the Echo Auto 2 is connected via Apple Carplay or Android Auto. However, in the test it was possible to enter a destination in Google Maps via Alexa, even if the iPhone was connected via CarPlay.

practice test



The vehicle version of Alexa can do practically everything that it can do on a home smart speaker. On demand, she streams music from a connected service, researches web knowledge, makes a call, starts drop-in calls to Alexa speakers, or switches a smart home device. Turning on the air conditioning or heating verbally just before you get home is therefore not a problem.

In the test, Alexa listens and reacts the same way as on a smart speaker that is at home. The fact that Amazon has reduced the number of microphones from eight to five in the new generation of Echo Auto is not a disadvantage. Our calls are received without any problems. Turning up the ventilation and the background noise of traffic do not impair speech understanding. As a result, Alexa in the car is on a par with the alternatives Google Assistant and Siri in many respects.

However, Amazon’s voice service proves to be inferior in the test when it comes to verbally entering route destinations. Occasionally she misunderstands street names or doesn’t understand them at all, while Google’s and Apple’s services have no problems with that. Alexa reliably navigates only to favorites such as “home” or “to work”.

And another shortcoming: If we give the Alexa app a location release, access to the GPS noticeably drains the smartphone battery. Amazon only needs the current coordinates to offer a search service for the parked car. Despite this, within a few days, it polls the location dozens of times, which is energy-sapping. If you prevent this, you hardly have a disadvantage, because the actual navigation is done via Apple’s and Google’s route guides anyway. They also offer parking space markings.

Preis



At the market launch, Amazon charges 55 euros for the Echo Auto 2. The previous generation is still available as a remainder. It is enough if there is no lack of space on the dashboard. Functionally, the original can do no less than the successor device. In any case, Amazon’s Alexa speaker for vehicles is cheaper than retrofitting a car radio with built-in Apple Carplay or Android Auto.

Conclusion



With Echo Auto 2, Alexa can be used very easily while driving, even without unlocking the smartphone and leaving the app open. Because of the more compact design, Amazon’s car-compatible smart speaker has become more attractive to many interested parties. Thanks to the new adhesive mounting and the facelift, the Echo Auto 2 can be attached more flexibly and stowed away more inconspicuously than the original.

However, you still have to cope with the sight of two cables snaking across the dashboard if you want to power the required smartphone in addition to the Echo Auto. Car radios with Apple Carplay and Android Auto are undoubtedly the tidier retrofit solutions for voice control in the vehicle. More on this in the guide to retrofitting Android Auto, Apple Carplay & DAB+: displays, moniceivers & receivers.

Relying on Siri and Google Assistant is also advantageous for navigation. Alexa doesn’t understand street names as well as she does. Because Siri and Google Assistant listen directly from the smartphone’s lock screen, they remain accessible in the car without any extra on-board accessories – unlike Alexa.

The particularly driving-friendly app view speaks for Alexa with easy-to-hit buttons for music, calls, navigation and smart home. But that alone offers little incentive to switch to Amazon’s offer. Even in the second generation, it remains really interesting only for those who feel at home in the Alexa universe and want to use the voice service without restrictions while driving. Echo Auto 2 is a recommended solution for this.

