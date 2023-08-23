Amazon Echo on sale: Up to 55 percent off Alexa

Various Echo speakers are currently on sale on Amazon. PR/Business Insiders

The Amazon Echo is one of the most popular smart speakers out there. This may be mainly due to its low price. The entry-level model, the Echo Dot (5th generation), costs just 64.99 euros*. And the luxury version, the Echo Show 10 with screen*, is still quite affordable at 269.99 euros compared to other smart speakers. But not only its low price has contributed to the popularity of the Echo. Its intelligent voice assistant Alexa, which is one of the most common voice assistants along with Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, also scores with consumers.

These four Echo devices are now up to 55 percent cheaper

Three versions of the Echo speaker are currently available from Amazon for up to 55 percent cheaper*. There is also the smart display Echo Show, which is also reduced. The offer includes the Echo Dot*, the Echo Dot with clock* and the more compact Echo Pop*. The discount is EUR 30.00 each. The Echo Show 5 Kids* is even 50.00 euros cheaper. What should you know about the individual devices on offer?

Release year: 2023 Voice control with the intelligent voice assistant Alexa Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more Connects to many smart devices such as lamps or thermostats Privacy: Microphone off button, with which the power supply to the microphone is switched off Several compatible Echo devices can be connected to each other and used as an intercom Release year: 2022 Voice control with the intelligent voice assistant Alexa Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more Connects to many smart devices such as lamps or thermostats Privacy: microphone-off button that turns off power to the microphone Multiple Echo Dots can be linked together and used as an intercom Release year: 2023 Child-friendly design Easy-to-use parental controls One year access to Amazon Kids+ with learning content and child-friendly entertainment Voice control with the intelligent voice assistant Alexa in child-friendly language Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more Connects to many smart devices such as lights or thermostats Video calls with approved contacts Privacy: Microphone off button that disables power to the microphone and built-in camera cover Parents can use Alexa make a drop-in in the children’s room to connect with their children Release year: 2022 Voice control with the intelligent voice assistant Alexa Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more LED display shows the time, alarm clock, weather, Song titles and more Connects to many smart devices like lights or thermostats Privacy: Mic-off button, which turns off power to the microphone Multiple Echo Dots can be linked together and used as an intercom

More Amazon devices currently on sale

In addition to the various Echo speakers and displays, there are other Amazon devices on sale. Below: the Fire tablet and the Kindle:

BUY MORE AMAZON DEVICES UP TO 48 PERCENT CHEAPER

Fire HD 10 Tablet – 84.99 euros instead of 164.99 euros (48 percent discount)* Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet – 89.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros (44 percent discount)* Fire HD 8 Tablet – 64.99 euros instead of 114.99 euros (43 percent discount)* Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet – 189.99 euros instead of 269.99 euros (30 percent discount)* Kindle Scribe – 379.99 euros instead of 449.99 euros (16 percent discount)* Kindle Oasis – 199.99 euros instead of 229.99 euros (13 percent discount)*

