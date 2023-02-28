In AmericaAmazon is starting to become the main job provider in the private sector. Today he employs more than a million people, and in the next few years of this pace will surpass Walmart. In Italy, he has more than 14,000 direct employees and more than 15,000 paid by couriers who work in subcontract.

A piece of Italian Tech tells like Bezos’s is the company that has created the most jobs in Italy, in the last ten years. As a trade unionist interviewed by Andrea Nepori explains in the article, “Amazon is not the devil and it is not holy water”.

The working conditionsespecially in America, have often been the subject of criticism (famous are the stories of some drivers forced to pee in the bottles, to respect delivery times, but also thehigh rate of injuries and turnover of the company), but there is no doubt that the company provides opportunities where they are absent, with decent salaries.

However, focusing only on jobs and wages risks losing sight of the real overall impact of the company. Which goes much further. Vox, with a title, says it all. “The Amazonification of the American workforce”.

The workforce in the United States is “amazonifying”, in the logistics sector and beyond. Why? Because an innovative, “unscrupulous” and restless company like Amazon dictates the line to which all the others must comply, if they don’t want to succumb.

In terms of introduction of robots in the factory and Taylorist (and Fordist) management of the man-machine relationship. Of work rhythms and relationships with suppliers.

“I fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and being at the front was better than that [l’ansia di] work for Amazon”, second Ted Johnson, a military veteran interviewed by Recode in the summer of 2021.

His business handled more than 2 million deliveries, before having to shut down when Amazon didn’t renew his contract without giving any explanation (which she was not legally required to do).

Even more disturbing than the power the company has over suppliers, is the data-surveillance combination of the Amazon model. In order to optimize work processes in a Taylorist and Fordist version, the company needs to be able to draw on enormous amounts of data. In order to have this data, it must keep constantly monitored the employees.

In warehouses, i work rhythms they are scanned by portable scanners; in the future workers may have to wear gods bracelets that vibrate and provide directions on where to move. On trucks, drivers must to install from the video cameras which check if the driver always keeps his eyes on the road, if he is distracted, if he has yawned and so on.

As mentioned, Amazon, thanks to its impact and efficiency (as well as, the income it generates for shareholders), said the line. And it’s disturbing to think that this pattern of continuous tracking could extend. The more the company’s weight in the economy increases, so does the lobbying skills towards institutions, the more likely this is to happen.

I don’t think it will ever come (I hope), to the situation described in the novel The Warehousebut if you happen to, read it.