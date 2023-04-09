PR/Business Insider



How practical: The Fire TV Stick* turns regular televisions into Smart TVs. You can then use it to receive streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video*, Netflix, DAZN*, media libraries and Disney+*. And you can easily start and control the program with the Alexa voice remote control. Welcome in the future!

Streaming stick: The Amazon Fire TV Stick can do that

The Fire TV Stick is available in five different versions. Depending on the model, it offers fast streaming in HD to 4K Ultra HD. It also supports Dolby and Dolby Atmos. The more expensive Fire TV Sticks also enable Dolby Vision with HDR images for even brighter colors. In addition, you have a whole app catalog of video platforms, media libraries and streaming services at your disposal – from Netflix to the ZDF media library.

Up to 43 percent discount: Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale

Good news: You can now buy the Fire TV Stick*, which makes your television smart, at a particularly low price. The Amazon product is currently available from just EUR 29.99. Depending on the model and version, you save up to 30.00 euros or 43 percent with this offer. Here are the details of each deal:

