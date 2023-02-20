Amazon “fires” its European distributors. Last week, the e-commerce giant sent an email to more than 20 thousand vendors: “Dear seller – he writes -, as part of a procurement policy implemented at European level, Amazon has decided to focus on the supply of brands directly from the owners. As a result, we inform you that we will stop restocking all products from you, starting from XXXX (deadlines are not the same for all sellers, ed). We look forward to discussing the above with you, and if you have any questions, please contact Seller Support via Vendor Central. You still have the option of selling these products to customers directly on our shop through the Amazon Marketplace as a third party seller. If you don’t already have a Seller Central account, you can get started by speaking to a member of the team.”

An announced decision

An announced decision, given that the same communication was sent a few years ago to American vendors. “On March 3, 2019 – he comments Paula Marzario, e-commerce expert and Senior Partner of Netcomm, president and founder of Brandon Group, an Italian tech company that helps companies sell online – the same thing happened in the United States and since then I have been trying to warn distributors to get ready. Soon Amazon will also close contracts with direct brands that do not produce interesting volumes. His policy is to have them work as sellers, in self-service mode. In Italy, however, Amazon leaves distributors a lot of time to prepare. In fact, almost everyone has now been warned about contracts that will expire at the beginning of 2024: just as Covid, in the emergency, has given the opportunity and the impetus to digitize, even in this case it is important to seize the opportunity to become a seller on Amazon and on many of the 200 marketplaces in Europe”.

The strategy to reduce costs

The move that fits into the broader strategy that the e-commerce giant has been pursuing in recent months to reduce costs. “Amazon’s decision is the legitimate choice of a retailer seeking to contain costs in its supply chain and to keep prices low for consumers – comments the president of Netcomm Robert Smooth -. This is not necessarily a point against the distributors involved who can become sellers and continue to sell their products on Amazon and take advantage of its huge international user base to grow, with greater autonomy in consumer price policies, promotion, logistics and communication”.

Amazon said in a statement that it will continue to source products from wholesalers and distributors if they own the brand or have an agreement with the manufacturer to be the exclusive distributor. The others will have to adjust. And quickly, given that the first “contract closures” are expected as early as April. Of course, they will be able to continue selling on the marketplace but, accustomed to doing it directly to Amazon as distributors (it is also said that many European companies owed even more than 30% of their revenues to the partnership with Amazon), they will need to structure themselves and completely change their model.

From Amazon 30% of revenues for many companies

“Like any business, we regularly review our product sourcing approach with the goal of controlling costs and keeping prices low for customers. For this reason, we’ve decided to focus on sourcing a few products to our European stores directly from the brand owners. We will continue to source products from wholesalers and distributors if they own the brand or have exclusive distribution rights. We look forward to continuing to work with wholesalers and distributors who may choose to sell these products to customers directly to our store through the Amazon Marketplace, as a selling partner. To help wholesalers and distributors prepare, this change will not be implemented until April.”