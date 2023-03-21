The job cuts at Amazon are progressing. After 11,000 layoffs, a second wave of layoffs follows.

The bloodletting in Silicon Valley doesn’t end: At Amazon, another 9,000 employees are said to lose their jobs. Company boss Andy Jassy announced the second wave of job cuts on Monday in an email to employees, US media reports. At the beginning of the year, the world‘s largest online retailer had already cut 18,000 of its more than 1.5 million jobs at the time. This time, among other things, employees of the AWS cloud division and the live streaming service Twitch are said to be affected, according to media reports, Jassy wrote.

The tech giants had also significantly expanded their workforces with the business upswing in the corona pandemic. At Amazon, for example, the number of full-time and part-time employees doubled from 800,000 at the end of 2019 to more than 1.6 million at the end of 2021. Last week, the Facebook-Group Meta becomes the first of the online giants to introduce a second round of job cuts. After 11,000 jobs in November, around 10,000 more jobs are now to be cut and 5,000 vacancies not to be filled.

(APA/Ed.)