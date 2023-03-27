The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been on the market for a long time and the prices for the mid-range cell phone are regularly reduced. You can currently get an extended guarantee from Amazon. No other retailer is currently selling the smartphone cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in price drop

With the Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung launched a mid-range hit in April 2022. With a recommended retail price of 449 euros, the smartphone is significantly more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, since this time there is only a 5G version. But that doesn’t matter, because a few months after the market launch, the price of Amazon reduced to 314.99 euros (view at Amazon):

Samsung itself no longer sells the Galaxy A53 with 128 GB. The 256 GB version costs from 450 euros (see Samsung). Other dealers charge more than 330 euros. So you save a lot if you hit Amazon. You also get a 30-month guarantee instead of the usual 24 months. In addition, the long update guarantee of five years applies.

What distinguishes the Samsung Galaxy A53?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G: Highlight presented

Basically what you get with the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (test). the perfect mid-range smartphone. It has a large, bright, high-resolution 120 Hz AMOLED display, a fast processor, plenty of RAM and internal storage, and a great camera. The battery has been increased to a whopping 5,000 mAh compared to the predecessor and the smartphone is waterproof like its more expensive brothers. There is also a five-year update guarantee. Especially now with the price drop, the smartphone is becoming extremely attractive.

But there are also disadvantages. The smartphone no longer comes with any accessories. You have to buy a power supply yourself (look at Amazon). There is also no longer a protective film on the display. The 3.5 mm jack connection is also missing. Anyone who can get over that makes a really good deal here. That’s why the Galaxy A52s 5G is still a solid alternative, which is also a bit cheaper.

