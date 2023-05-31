Amazon, June offers on Fire TV, Echo and Blink

June 2023 kicks off tomorrow, but in the meantime Amazon has already carried on with the work and has launched offers on many Alexa-based products in its price list. In fact, on offer it is possible to buy Fire TV Stick, but also the Echo and the intelligent cameras for home surveillance of the Blink brand.

Details below.

Fire TV Stick Alexa voice remote control, TV controls and access to thousands of movies and TV series episodes: 29.99 Euros (44.99 Euros)

Alexa voice remote control, TV controls and access to thousands of movies and TV series episodes: 29.99 Euros (44.99 Euros) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote control (with commands for the TV): 34.99 Euros (69.99 Euros)

with Alexa voice remote control (with commands for the TV): 34.99 Euros (69.99 Euros) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) | Smart Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa Integration | Anthracite: 39.99 Euros (64.99 Euros)

| Smart Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa Integration | Anthracite: 39.99 Euros (64.99 Euros) Blink Outdoor, HD wireless security camera, weatherproof, 2-year battery life, motion detection, compatible with Alexa | 1 camera: 59.99 Euros (99.99 Euros)

Delivery, on all products, is already guaranteed for tomorrow 1 June 2023 for those who place their order within 10 hours and 45 minutes from the time we write the news.

Through the product sheet it is also possible to add extra accessories for the products, as well as choose the installment payment in five or twelve months at zero rate and zero interest.