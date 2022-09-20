Listen to the audio version of the article

It works on all compatible Echo devices and is free. Amazon Kid on Alexa was created to be a “safe and pleasant environment” for children aged 3 to 12. Amazon’s choice is to build a child profile that the system recognizes. It means that your speaker will recognize the voice or appearance of the baby if he has a screen and then will adjust accordingly. You can decide whether to give exclusive or shared access. The subject is delicate, in the past some smart toys such as dolls or “intelligent” soft toys have been accused of listening to what children said and then referring it to strangers or to those who, for example, teach how to build toys by trade. Recall that the service was launched in 2012 in the United States. As the managers of the e-commerc giant rightly point out, Amazon Kids also includes multiple levels of privacy protection, including parental consent to enable the Kids profile and therefore the use of microphone and video camera, or the possibility to view and delete their children’s voice recordings. Access to the “head” of our children is worth gold. Amazon knows this well. Also for this reason these devices have all eyes on them.

What does Amazon Kids offer?

The classic parental control that you can also find on other platforms. It means that if the minor asks to search for unsuitable content, the system blocks access. It is a filter. For example, if the song has explicit adult content it is not played. Furthermore, it is possible to limit the time of use but above all of any unexpected purchases by the little ones of the house. And this is in fact the main risk on made in Amazon devices. You can then set a timer. For example when it’s time to sleep, to make sure the kids don’t talk to Alexa in the night, or to simply pause Echo devices for dinner or when doing homework. So as to avoid the temptation to play with Alexa when it’s not appropriate. Furthermore, the system will not allow you to call whoever you want and when you want by video call. Calls will only be allowed with parents-approved contacts who have an Echo device or the Alexa app, allowing them to easily communicate with friends to collaborate on homework or stay in touch with family. Finally, for the little ones, Amazon Kids on Alexa offers numerous skills, educational and entertainment, as well as dedicated playlists and educational content.

How you do it?

To get started, the parent simply creates and approves a child profile via the Alexa app. You can then create a voice profile and the child’s Visual ID on the Echo device with a screen. Amazon Kids on Alexa can be activated on one or more Echo devices in the house.

What can be done again?

First let’s say educational part: the functions dedicated to children have been enhanced. For example, you can ask Alexa questions about science, math, grammar, definitions or any other topic that piques their curiosity, asking for example “Alexa, what is the remote past of cooking?”, “Alexa, what is the most rapid?” or “Alexa, why is the sea salty ?. There are also things that will make her less likeable: for example Alexa will not only greet the little ones, but she will also remind them to brush their teeth before going to bed. through the skill developed by Giunti Editore, playing Trivial Pursuit with your family, listening to the sounds of Vocine Vocione taken from the book published by Il Castoro, learning the times tables with the DeAgostini school skill, and always learning new things with Clem Quiz, the Clementoni Skill that allows you to challenge Alexa to beat your own record or challenge a friend or an adult. Among the novelties also the skill in collaboration with Rainbow, such as 44 Cats – the Skill to play with the songs of Lampo, Milady, Pilou and Polpetta – and Il Gioco delle Winx – to find out everything about the magical world of the six fairies; with Sony Music, such as Curiosando con lo Zecchino d’oro – for all fans of the timeless Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano who will be able to discover many curiosities related to the values, themes and characters of the Zecchino d’oro songs.