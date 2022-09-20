Home Technology Amazon Kids for Alexa arrives in Italy: what it is and how it works
Amazon Kids for Alexa arrives in Italy: what it is and how it works

Amazon Kids for Alexa arrives in Italy: what it is and how it works

What is the distant past of cooking, because the sea is saltywhat is 7×8, what is the fastest animal, the strongest of the Avengers and also the favorite: these are just some of the questions that children ask themselves and that from now on they can also ask Alexa, sure to receive correct, stimulating and above all age-appropriate answers.

The one called Educational is just one of the many parts that make up the Amazon Kids project, intended for children between the ages of 3 and 12 and now also available in Italy through Alexa and the devices of the Echo family: the idea is to offer children access to the content they love, guaranteeing parents the peace of mind of a safe environment.

Come funziona Amazon Kids su Alexa

As anticipated, all the features will be accessible in our country “in the coming weeks”: to start using them, the parent simply needs to create and approve a child profile via the Alexa app. Later you can then create the child’s voice print and any Visual ID on one or more Echo devices in the house, which can be shared by other family members or intended for the exclusive use of the little ones.

For parents there are some tools through which they can check that everything is going as it should, like the Parent Dashboard (to check the activity and skills used), the settings to limit the time and filters to block music tracks with explicit content; also, Amazon Kids on Alexa block any purchase vocal.

As mentioned, for children there are numerous educational and entertainment skills, as well as dedicated playlists and information content and other functions: they can make and receive calls and video calls with approved contacts from parents, collaborate with classmates for homework and just try to figure out which is the strongest of the Avengers and also which is Alexa’s favorite. In addition to saying goodnight and being reminded of brush your teeth before going to sleep, of course.

