Luna

If you want to attract long-term subscriptions, cloud game services should keep adding games, but Amazon’s Luna service continues to shrink. According to a report by 9to5Google, Luna+ will lose 53 games this month. Although there are no well-known masterpieces among them, there are also games such as “No More Heroes” and “The Medium”.

In a statement in response to 9to5Google’s inquiries, Amazon said the company is only “updating” the content on the platform to keep the game selection “fresh.” The problem, though, is that Luna+ just lost 46 games in December, and adding this month’s losses would bring Luna to only about 175 games across all of its channels. If Luna isn’t replenished sooner, it’ll be harder to compete with the hundreds of titles on Microsoft Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Premium.

If it is a normal period, it is probably not too noticeable to replace the game for “freshness”. However, Google just shut down Stadia last month, which makes people worry about whether Luna will follow in the footsteps of Stadia. Cloud games (or all-you-can-eat games with a monthly fee) seem to be in a wonderful state of fierce competition before they become popular, with a few big players vying for a piece of the pie that is not too big. Whether Luna can provide enough game options and additional benefits (such as GeForce Now Ultimate’s 240Hz mode) will be the key to continued operation.