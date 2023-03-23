Home Technology Amazon Luna Now Available in the UK – – Gamereactor
While Brits can get cloud streaming gaming technology from a variety of different sources, whether it’s Xbox’s xCloud, the now-defunct Google Stadia, or even the systems used on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, another one is now entering the fray.

Because Amazon Luna is now also available in the UK, as Amazon has expanded the service beyond the US, this expansion also includes Canada and Germany.

As this is a subscription service, access to games in its library will include having to spend £8.99 a month for a Luna+ subscription, or £14.99 for Luna+ and Ubisoft+ together.

The complete library provided by Luna also includes Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as Devil May Cry 5, Alien Isolation, Control, Dirt Rally 2.0, Metro Exodus, and more. As for where to access Luna, the service exists on PC and smart devices , and it’s compatible with keyboards and mice, as well as Xbox and PlayStation controllers, meaning you don’t actually need to buy a Luna console or controllers to play it.

