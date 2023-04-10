PR/Business Insider



If you like listening to music, podcasts or audio books, you may have been thinking about getting Amazon Music Unlimited* for a while. Because the service gives you access to more than 100 million songs – including new releases, chart hits and classics from the past. There are also exclusive radio plays for big and small listeners as well as numerous exciting podcast episodes. And all of this works both online and offline and without any annoying advertising.

read too Kindle Unlimited: Secure the e-book flat rate from Amazon now on offer

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

The subscription normally costs EUR 10.99 per month or EUR 8.99 per month for Prime members* and EUR 5.99 for students. There is also a family subscription for 16.99 euros, which can be accessed by up to six people.

Amazon Music Unlimited on sale

Do you want to test Amazon Music Unlimited* first before taking out a paid subscription? No problem, because Amazon offers a free trial month so you can get to know the streaming service. But that’s not all, there’s an exciting offer for Amazon Music Unlimited right now…

As part of the deal, you can try the service for free for three months. The offer is valid until April 28, 2023. Excludes customers who already use or have used Amazon Music Unlimited (including a trial membership). After the campaign has expired, you will then pay the regular price of 10.99 euros per month or 8.99 euros per month for Prime members if you do not cancel your membership beforehand. Click here to register for Amazon Music Unlimited.*

Good Bluetooth speakers and headphones for streaming music with Amazon Music Unlimited

Without the right equipment, music streaming services are only half the fun. So that you can really take advantage of the offer for Amazon Music Unlimited*, we have selected some popular and good audio products for you that you might also like. Including: AirPods, JBL Charge and more!

