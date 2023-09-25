Amazon Music Unlimited offer: Use now for 4 months free of charge

PR / Business Insider

Amazon Music Unlimited* is a music streaming service that gives you access to more than 100 million songs as well as radio plays and podcasts.

The service normally costs up to 10.99 euros per month. Prime members* only pay 8.99 euros. Family membership for a maximum of six people costs 16.99 euros per month.

Eligible new customers with Prime can test Amazon Music Unlimited free of charge for four months until October 12, 2023. In addition, existing customers receive a free four-month upgrade to family membership. The campaign is intended to prepare for the so-called Prime Deal Days 2023. Click here for the offer*.

If you like listening to music, podcasts or audio books, this should be the current one Amazon Music Unlimited offer* be attractive for you. Because with the service you have access to more than 100 million songs – including new releases, chart hits and classics from bygone times. There are also exclusive radio plays for listeners big and small. And all of this is possible online as well as offline as well as whole without annoying advertising. Brand new: Amazon Music Unlimited is now HD sound quality as standard available.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

The subscription costs 10.99 euros per month or 8.99 euros for Prime members* or 5.99 euros for students*. There is also a family subscription for 16.99 euros*, which up to six people can access. And if you only want to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited on an Echo device*, you only pay 4.99 euros for it.

Amazon Music Unlimited on offer: Get up to four free months

In preparation for the so-called Prime Deal Days 2023 There is an exciting offer for Amazon Music Unlimited until October 12, 2023. This is how you can do it Try a standard subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for free for four months* – provided you have a valid Prime membership* and have not tried the music streaming service yet. Your Savings: 35,96 Euro.

But as Prime members who already use the service, you also have reason to be happy. As part of the offer you can also Upgrade to the family subscription for up to six people free of charge for four months*. Here it is Savings 32.00 euros.

No Prime? No problem. The Amazon Music Unlimited offer is also for regular ones Customers without Prime available*. However, this will limit the free period shortened to three months. Because membership to Music Unlimited Prime is a little more expensive Savings still at 32,97 Euro.

Do you need more information? Click here for the terms and conditions*!

The various offers for Amazon Music Unlimited at a glance

Was that too much information? The most important key data about the three different offers for Amazon Music Unlimited We have summarized it again for you here:

Can you cancel Amazon Music Unlimited again?

After At the end of the offer period, the membership will be extended automatically and you then pay – depending on your subscription – 8,99 Euro, 10,99 Euro or 16,99 Euro a month. But don’t worry, if you no longer feel like listening to the many songs, radio plays and podcasts after the offer period, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited* cancel at any time or yours Adjust subscription. For example, you can switch from the regular subscription to the family subscription or vice versa. One There is no deadline for canceling or changing your membership.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

