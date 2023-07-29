Amazon Offers Unbeatable Deal on iPhone 14 Pro: Save over 200 Euros

Title: Amazon Slashes Prices on iPhone 14 Pro, Making it More Affordable Than Ever

Subtitle: The iPhone 14 Pro receives a massive price reduction on Amazon, offering unprecedented savings.

Are you in the market for a new smartphone upgrade, specifically an iPhone? If Apple’s prices aren’t persuading you, then Amazon has got you covered. In our comprehensive iPhone buying guide for 2023, we have curated a variety of options to ensure you can get one of the best iPhones at an incredibly affordable price. And with the current Amazon deals, you can avail yourself of the best market opportunities.

One such exceptional offer is the staggering discount on the iPhone 14 Pro. Renowned as one of today’s most reliable smartphones, and ranking as the second-best iPhone in history, it is only surpassed by the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Previously priced at 1,319 euros, the iPhone 14 Pro is now available on Amazon for just 1,089 euros, delivering savings of over 200 euros. With these significant savings, you’ll have extra funds to invest in accessories and other gadgets.

The iPhone 14 Pro: Unparalleled Hardware, Features, and Technical Specifications

Featuring a Super Retina XDR OLED display measuring 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2,556 x 1,179 pixels, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro boasts one of the most exceptional screens available in the market today.

Moreover, powered by the A16 Bionic processor, this device offers unparalleled performance that will keep up with your needs for the next five years, thanks to its seamless integration with iOS. Making an economical investment in this iPhone ensures you can enjoy one of the finest iPhones currently available.

To further attest to the iPhone 14 Pro’s excellence, our colleagues at Urban Tecno have shared a video with a six-month usage analysis, providing an honest and objective opinion on this Apple smartphone.

If you’ve been following iPadízate news closely, you would undoubtedly be aware that the iPhone 14 Pro stands as one of the most recommended options on the market. Showcasing the latest technological advancements, this generation of Apple smartphones pushes boundaries and sets new standards.

To equip you with all the necessary knowledge, here are the technical specifications of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro:

– Dimensions: 14.67 x 7.15 x 0.76 cm

– Weight: 206 g

– Screen: Retina XDR OLED 6.1 inches

– Resolution and density: 2,532 x 1,170 pixels, 460 dpi

– Processor: A16 Bionic

– RAM: 6 GB

– Operating system: iOS 16

– Storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB

– Cameras: Triple camera setup (48+12+12 MP)

– Battery: 3,200 mAh (1 hour more than the iPhone 13 Pro)

– Colors: Green, Dark Purple, Silver, Gold, and Space Black

– Other features: Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance for 30 minutes at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield

– Starting price: 1,319 euros

We genuinely hope that this irresistible offer on the iPhone 14 Pro has piqued your interest. However, if you’re in search of a more budget-friendly alternative, you can opt for the 128 GB version of the iPhone 14, available for 875 euros on Amazon.

Disclaimer: This article provides objective and independent recommendations for products and services that might be of interest to our readers. When readers make purchases through the specific links mentioned, iPadizate earns a commission. Join the iPadizate bargain channel for real-time updates on the best deals in the market.