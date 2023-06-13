At Amazon you can currently get hold of a practical gadget at an unbeatable low price. The Reolink solar panel wireless security camera allows you to keep a close eye on your home at all times. Here you get the details.

Smart surveillance camera at a bargain price on Amazon

If you are currently looking for a surveillance camera that does not require an extra power supply, you should take a closer look at this offer for the Reolink Argus Eco. At Amazon you can get the wireless device with battery and solar panel for currently only 75,99 Euro (View listing on Amazon). In the price comparison, at least 81 euros are otherwise due, so you get a good deal here.

Reolink Argus Eco + Solarpanel Instead of 99.99 euros: Wireless WLAN solar surveillance camera for outdoors with battery, 1080p and motion detector. The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/13/2023 2:49 p.m

What does the Reolink security camera offer you?

The Reolink wireless security camera is suitable for both the Outdoor and indoor use. The included solar panel makes the camera independent of the power supply. When it is dark or there is not enough solar radiation, the camera runs with a built-in battery pack. Communication is via 2,4 GHz WLAN. The camera delivers images in Full HD quality and has a large field of view at 100 degrees. Other functions of the camera such as Infrared night visionan integrated motion detector with app push functionality, a switchable Sirenenton and two-way audio are practical in everyday life.

According to the manufacturer, the camera and the solar module are weatherproof. Their control as well as the installation should be particularly simple and can be done via Google Home or Amazon Alexa take place. About the Reolinkapp you can be informed directly on your smartphone in real time when the WiFi camera detects movement. In addition, you can Live-Feed of the camera from anywhere in the world via the Internet. Otherwise, videos will be saved to local storage via microSD card saved.



Amazon customers are mostly satisfied and give 4.2 out of 5 stars from almost 8,000 reviews. Above all, the surveillance camera impresses with its wide range of functions, flexible application options and easy installation. Even wireless operation via the solar module should work well in practice.

Important features:

WLAN surveillance camera with 1,080p Full HD (2.4 GHz)

Battery operated (solar panel included for charging), 2x 2600 mAh

iOS/Android app and client for PC and Mac available

1080p Full HD, clear IR night vision up to 10 meters

Completely wireless, weatherproof according to IP65

Motion Sensor: detects motion events and sends emails and push notifications

App live view with listening and speaking (intercom function)

Storage: Download via app / client and locally via SD card

