Amazon page leaks Beats Studio Buds+ will debut on May 18

Beats Studio Buds+

MacRumors accidentally discovered the product page of the unpublished new Beats Studio Buds+ on Amazon earlier, and before the page was taken down, you can even place an order directly for pre-order. According to the information listed on the details page, this true wireless headset, priced at US$170 (US$20 more than the existing model), can provide up to 36 hours of comprehensive battery life, which is significantly improved compared to Studio Buds. At the same time, the size of the microphone is three times that of the old model. With a more powerful processor, the active noise reduction and sound transmission mode effects of the new machine can reach 1.6 times and 2 times that of the past, respectively.

Not surprisingly, the Studio Buds+ also support spatial audio, “always on call” Siri, and Apple’s “Find My” feature. It can be paired with Apple or Android devices with one click, and it can also automatically switch between multiple devices. The design language of the headset has not changed, but the overall weight has dropped from about 128g to about 110g. But the most surprising thing is that Beats seems to have made a transparent version of Nothing this time. Compared with the regular black and beige, this style is obviously much more attractive.