The Hollywood Reporter website has obtained news that Amazon plans to invest in shooting a TV series based on “Tomb Raider” to increase the stickiness of Prime Video service usage.

According to relevant statements, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, coordinator and screenwriter of the BBC America TV series “Hunting for Eve”, will be the executive producer and scriptwriter of this TV series based on “Tomb Raider”.

It is not yet possible to confirm the cast. At the same time, related news also indicates that this TV series is still in the preparation stage, and Amazon has not responded to this yet.

Prior to this, Amazon had invested $1 billion in shooting “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and this time it was rumored that it would shoot a TV series based on “Tomb Raider” , it will obviously attract more people to watch through the content created by famous works, and further compete with Netflix and other companies.