Amazon Prime Day 2023: 10 practical deals under 20 euros

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

On July 11th and 12th, 2023, Amazon is again hosting Prime Day*. There are attractive discounts for Amazon Prime* members on both days.

On average, the deals are reduced by around 27 percent. There are also offers that cost less than 20.00 euros.

Here we present you the best Prime Day bargains under 20.00 euros. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Amazon Prime Day* is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. During the discount campaign, which will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023, Amazon Prime* members will shop for exclusive deals and offers. In the past, more than 300 million products were sold in just 48 hours. No wonder, because the average price reduction is around 27 percent.

read too

Use Kindle Unlimited for 3 months for free – all about the Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal

Prime Day 2023: These deals cost less than 20 euros

Due to the discounts, the prices of some products fall to less than 20.00 euros. These include, for example, tech gadgets, consumer goods and practical everyday products. Find out here which Prime Day bargains you shouldn’t miss!

To be able to shop the deals, you need a valid membership with Amazon Prime*. The costs for this are 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge*. You will then have immediate access to all Prime Day offers.

read too

Ending soon: Get three free audiobooks from Audible

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

