Amazon Prime Day 2023: XGIMI offers…

The hottest period of the year, not only in terms of temperatures, but also in terms of shopping has finally arrived. In fact, everything is ready for theAmazon Prime Day 2023, a “two day” of promotions and offers accessible to all Prime customers, designed to make the purchase of the season. For the occasion, too THE LIGHT, a leader in the projector industry, announces major promotions on Amazon on a wide range of products. The dates to be marked in the agency are Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: MoGo 2: 25% off XGIMI’s latest projector

XGIMI MoGo 2 is the perfect ally for this summer: compact and lightweightis extremely portable and the Type-C connection allows for power via power bank. I two 8watt speakers ensure that, in addition to the picture quality, the listening experience is also of a high standard.

MoGo 2 is equipped with a light engine developed by XGIMI and using advanced technologies, such as high transmission coated lenses to reduce light loss in projection, providing brightness up to 400 lumens ISO.

Also, with a 720p resolution is capable of creating extraordinarily sharp images. From your living room to your vacation home, XGIMI MoGo 2 lets you enjoy a cinematic experience, at the lowest price ever: 299€.

All the best of XGIMI in promotion

On the occasion of Amazon Prime Day, those who have always wanted a cinema directly at home will not be able to miss the offers on projectors HORIZON e Elfinavailable at a discount of 23% and a price of €849 for HORIZON and €499 for Elfin. XGIMI HORIZON it offers high brightness – 2200 ANSI lumens –, ISA technology for auto-setting of the image, Full HD resolution and Harman Kardon speakers, for a complete experience.

XGIMI Elfin however, it is perfect for those looking for a home projector that can be easily taken anywhere. Indeed, the compact size makes it an extremely versatile companion. Elfin is also equipped with ISA technology and Harman Kardon speakers.

