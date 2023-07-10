Amazon Prime Day: Advance deals for air conditioners and fans

PR/Business Insider

The time has come on July 11th and 12th: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up.

During the shopping event you can dust off many discounts and offers.

But even now there are already one or the other deal: For example, some air conditioners and fans are already reduced, such as the Rowenta AU5620 Turbo Eco Sense+ mobile air conditioner.* Perfect timing for the approaching heat wave.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

It’s almost time: On July 11th and 12th – next week – the Amazon Prime Day 2023 take place. Meanwhile, many products are on sale again and you can save a lot. However, this only applies exclusively to Amazon Prime members.* In addition to televisions, notebooks, power stations, smartphones and more, there will also be again air conditioners and fans be available at a reduced price. There are already interesting deals to be discovered in this category – you can read about which ones are worthwhile here. And since the next heat wave is on the horizon, you should act quickly.

read too

Amazon Prime Day 2023: You can already get these power stations much cheaper

Balter VT-05: Tower fan with water cooling

The device from Balter works with circulating air and water cooling and combines four functions in one: In addition to ventilation, the room air is also humidified, cooled and cleaned. The fan is on sale at Amazon for EUR 109.00* and you save 16 percent on the recommended retail price. In addition, other shops charge at least 30.00 euros more.

Functions: ventilate, cool, humidify and clean 65 watt motor Four fan speeds With timer, remote control, night mode

Reduced price: 109.00 euros

Omisoon mini air cooler with water tank

The device from Omisoon, which is currently available from the online mail order company for EUR 42.49*, works with nebulization technology. Water is atomized into ultra-fine particles and the air directly in front of the device is simultaneously cooled and humidified. The small mobile air conditioner is equipped with an 800 milliliter water tank.

Mini air cooler with handle Low power consumption (10 watts) Suitable for small areas (e.g. the desk) With USB connection

Deal price: 49.99 euros

Tronitechnik Dalvik 2: split air conditioner

The split air conditioning system from Tronitechnik, which is available on Amazon for 415.65 euros, offers a lot of power.* This may not be the best price ever, but it is currently the best deal on the net – for comparison: the manufacturer demands over 100, 00 euros more. The air conditioner is powerful and can cool as well as heat.

Five functions: cooling, heating, ventilation, dehumidification, filtering Control via remote control or app With timer, night and eco mode Efficient refrigerant R32

Reduced price: 415.65 euros

Prime Day 2023: Offers exclusive to members only

During Amazon Prime Day 2023, cheap bargains and low prices are available exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. So if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can quickly register now* and benefit directly from it. You can even use all the advantages for free for the first 30 days. The annual subscription then costs EUR 89.90 (EUR 7.49 per month) and the monthly subscription EUR 8.99.

The most important advantages of Amazon Prime at a glance:

Access to Prime Day deals Free premium shipping 30 minutes earlier access to lightning deals and price advantages Prime Video and Amazon Music included Price: EUR 8.99 per month, free trial month Apply for Amazon Prime membership now

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

