Amazon Prime Gaming: The free games in May 2023

PR / Business Insider

Since a cooperation with the gaming platform Twitch, the former premium service has been included in Amazon Prime* under the name Prime Gaming. To be able to use Prime Gaming, all you have to do is connect your Amazon Prime account to the Twitch platform. Prime Gaming gives you regular access to free video games. We’ll show you which games you’ll get for free in May 2023.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



It is well known that with Amazon Prime* you save shipping costs on orders. Likewise, you can access a huge selection of films and series free of charge via Amazon Prime Video*. But did you also know that as an Amazon Prime member you can play numerous video games completely free of charge?

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime

This is exactly what makes a cooperation between Amazon and the gaming platform Twitch possible. The former premium service Twitch Prime is included in your Amazon Prime membership* under the name Prime Gaming. All you have to do is connect your Amazon Prime account to the Twitch platform to access it.

These are the free games at Prime Gaming in May 2023

As part of your Prime Gaming* membership, you have access to new free games every month. In May 2023 there will be some exciting titles again – from very different genres. For example, you can look forward to “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D” or “Robo Army”.

On May 4th, 2023, these games are coming to Prime Gaming

„Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D”

„Super Sidekicks“

„Samurai Shodown 4“

As of May 11, 2023, the following titles will be available

„Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition“

„Lake“

„Robo Army”

„Last Resort”

This is followed by these free games on May 18, 2023

“Cardboard Kings”

“The Almost Gone”

„3 Count Bout“

„Alpha Mission 2“

Am 25. May 2023 the next batch of games will come to Prime Gaming

„Lila’s Sky Ark”

„Agatha Knife”

„King of the Monsters 2“

„Kizuna Encounter“

By the way: In addition to free games, numerous exclusive contents for various games are also part of Prime Gaming.

read too Playstation Plus: These new free games await you in May 2023

This is how you secure the free games in May 2023

To be able to play the games for free, you need an Amazon Prime* membership. For your Prime account you pay either 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Tip: You can test the service free of charge for 30 days in advance. If you start your trial month now, you will have access to Prime Gaming for 30 days. If you do not cancel your membership, the subscription will be automatically extended by one month at a time.



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

