- The Amazon Prime Video Channels* are an additional offer for members of Amazon Prime*.
- You can book them for a monthly fee and usually cancel your subscription on a monthly basis. Amazon also grants a free trial period for most Amazon Prime Channels.
- Here you will find the most important information and an overview of the Prime Video Channels.
Amazon Prime Video* has a lot to offer: exciting international series, films and top-class in-house productions with real Hollywood stars. All of this is free for customers with an Amazon Prime* membership. Isn’t that enough for you? No problem, because there are more than 60 Amazon Prime Video Channels*, which you can also book for a small monthly fee.
This is how you can book Amazon Prime Video Channels
To book a Prime Video Channel*, you need a valid Amazon Prime* membership. This costs you either 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. With Amazon Prime you enjoy various advantages – including free deliveries and access to Prime Video and additional channels. Simply select the channels you want to see and add them to your subscription. Advantage: No packages have to be selected, you only pay for the channels that actually interest you.
What is the cost of the Amazon Prime Video Channels?
The costs for the Amazon Prime Video Channels* are usually manageable. In addition to your Amazon Prime membership, you only have to pay a small surcharge for your channel subscription and with Freevee there is even a free offer. However, most channels cost between three and five euros a month – but there are also significantly more expensive ones, such as the DAZN channel, for which you have to pay 29.99 euros a month.
Try Amazon Prime Video Channels for free
Like most Amazon offers and services, you can try Prime Video Channels* for free before you sign up for a paid subscription. Most channels come with a one-week free period. That means you can stream the channels for free for seven days. At the end of the trial period, your membership will automatically be extended by one month.
Overview with the Amazon Prime Video Channels
Here you will find the complete overview with all Amazon Prime Video Channels* that you can currently book (as of March 2023):
- All Stars: Top movies and series with the biggest stars
- Alleskino: Feature films, classics and documentaries from Germany
- anniversary: Anime series and movies on demand
- ARD More: The most popular ARD content with a large crime scene archive
- Arthaus+: Blockbusters, classics, indie hits and more
- Arthouse CNMA: Artfully staged program cinema for film lovers
- Auto Motor and Sport: The whole range of automotive fascination
- BBC Player: BBC series and documentaries
- Bergblick: Everything to do with mountains, adventure and travel
- Bloody Movies: Horror and gripping thriller
- BluTV: The most popular Turkish series and films on demand
- Cinema of Hearts: Films that make your heart beat faster
- Circus: British and Scandinavian crime hits
- Comedy Central+: Comedy with the best stand-up comedians, US series and the Daily Show
- Crime Investigation: Spannende True-Crime-Format
- DAZN: Sports, live and on demand
- Discovery: Documentaries and series about adventure, science, technology and nature
- Ello Concerts: performances and concert films
- Eurosport Player: Sports events, live and on demand
- TV with heart: Romance TV, Goldstar TV and home channel
- From the movielegen: Movie icons and masterpieces
- Filmtastic: Blockbusters, cult films and insider tips from film experts
- FilmTotal: Action, Thriller und Comedy
- Flickering box: German films, series and shows for the whole family
- Founderzone: Streaming for entrepreneurs and startups
- Franatic: Gripping and moving films
- Freevee: Free content with ads
- GEO Television: Documentaries from all over the world
- GEO Wild: Nature and wildlife documentaries
- Grjngo: westerns and adventures
- H&C TV: Equestrian sport and all news about the horse and country lifestyle
- Historama: Historical documentaries and films
- History Play: History in the past, present and future
- Home of Horror: The biggest horror collection with new highlights every week
- Lionsgate+: Current top films and series
- Love & Passion: Films with heart and passion
- MGM: Hollywood hits, cult films and timeless classics for film lovers
- Moconomy: Economic and financial documentaries
- Motorvision TV: Motorsport with exclusive races around the clock
- Movie Dome: Entertainment after work
- Moviecult: Horror, action, thriller, cult films and more
- MTV+: Weird characters and wild surprises
- THE BAD: Independent cinema in a hand-picked selection for film enthusiasts
- Realeyz: Award-winning independent films straight from the cinema festivals and filmmakers
- RTL Crime: Real crimes and crime series
- RTL Living: Lifestyle series from all over the world
- Shudder: A collection of thrillers, horror and suspense
- Silverline: Horror, action, thriller and Asian genre cinema
- Sony Axon: Thrilling action films and series
- Sony Channel: European films and series
- mirror story: World history from a German perspective
- Sport digital football: Top games from the world’s leading leagues
- Stingray CLASSIC: Classical music, opera and ballet
- Stingray Djazz: Jazz concerts, films and portraits.
- Stingray Karaoke: Popular pop, rock, standard, musical, R&B, hip-hop and Disney songs
- Superfresh: New films for every taste every week
- Terra X: Documentaries about history, knowledge and nature
- Turk On Video: Current cinema hits from Turkey
- TV 1000 Russian Kino: Russian-language films
- Waidwerk: For anglers, hunters & outdoor enthusiasts
- Wild West: International western video library from over 80 years of film history
- ZDF Herzkino: Audience favorites of German romantic television films and series
- ZDF Crime: German crime films and series
- ZDF Select: The most popular ZDF films, series and documentaries
- time academy: understandable and entertaining knowledge content
Can you cancel the Amazon Prime Video Channels?
You can cancel the Prime Video Channels monthly or during the free period. There is usually no notice period or minimum term. To cancel an Amazon Prime Video Channel*, all you have to do is click on the “Prime Video Channels” option under Categories in your Amazon account and cancel the channel you no longer want to see.
Amazon Prime Video Channels: You should pay attention to this
Let’s summarize again: Amazon Prime Video Channels* are additional subscriptions that can be booked by Amazon Prime members. The channels offer you a wide range of other content – including films, series, documentaries, live sports events, news and more. This is what you should know about the Amazon Prime Video Channels:
- Amazon Prime Video Channels are only for Prime members available and can use the Amazon-Website or the Prime-Video-App get booked.
- All channels have different costs and subscription models. Most of them offer one free trial period (usually a week) before charging a monthly or annual fee.
- You can the channels manage and cancel at any time.
- The available channels vary by country. Some of the most popular channels are: HBO, Starz, Showtime, Cinemax, and the Discovery Channel.
- The Prime Video Channels are available on many devices – including Smart TVs, streaming boxes, game consoles, mobile devices and computers.
- You can also watch the content of the Amazon Prime Video Channels offline watch them if you see them beforehand downloads.
- Prime members often get exclusive offers and discounts for certain channels (e.g. on Amazon Prime Day).