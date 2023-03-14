PR/Business Insider

The Amazon Prime Video Channels* are an additional offer for members of Amazon Prime*.

You can book them for a monthly fee and usually cancel your subscription on a monthly basis. Amazon also grants a free trial period for most Amazon Prime Channels.

Here you will find the most important information and an overview of the Prime Video Channels.

Amazon Prime Video* has a lot to offer: exciting international series, films and top-class in-house productions with real Hollywood stars. All of this is free for customers with an Amazon Prime* membership. Isn’t that enough for you? No problem, because there are more than 60 Amazon Prime Video Channels*, which you can also book for a small monthly fee.

This is how you can book Amazon Prime Video Channels

To book a Prime Video Channel*, you need a valid Amazon Prime* membership. This costs you either 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. With Amazon Prime you enjoy various advantages – including free deliveries and access to Prime Video and additional channels. Simply select the channels you want to see and add them to your subscription. Advantage: No packages have to be selected, you only pay for the channels that actually interest you.

What is the cost of the Amazon Prime Video Channels?

The costs for the Amazon Prime Video Channels* are usually manageable. In addition to your Amazon Prime membership, you only have to pay a small surcharge for your channel subscription and with Freevee there is even a free offer. However, most channels cost between three and five euros a month – but there are also significantly more expensive ones, such as the DAZN channel, for which you have to pay 29.99 euros a month.

Try Amazon Prime Video Channels for free

Like most Amazon offers and services, you can try Prime Video Channels* for free before you sign up for a paid subscription. Most channels come with a one-week free period. That means you can stream the channels for free for seven days. At the end of the trial period, your membership will automatically be extended by one month.

Overview with the Amazon Prime Video Channels

Here you will find the complete overview with all Amazon Prime Video Channels* that you can currently book (as of March 2023):

All Stars: Top movies and series with the biggest stars

Top movies and series with the biggest stars Alleskino : Feature films, classics and documentaries from Germany

: Feature films, classics and documentaries from Germany anniversary : Anime series and movies on demand

: Anime series and movies on demand ARD More: The most popular ARD content with a large crime scene archive

The most popular ARD content with a large crime scene archive Arthaus+: Blockbusters, classics, indie hits and more

Blockbusters, classics, indie hits and more Arthouse CNMA: Artfully staged program cinema for film lovers

Artfully staged program cinema for film lovers Auto Motor and Sport : The whole range of automotive fascination

: The whole range of automotive fascination BBC Player: BBC series and documentaries

BBC series and documentaries Bergblick: Everything to do with mountains, adventure and travel

Everything to do with mountains, adventure and travel Bloody Movies : Horror and gripping thriller

: Horror and gripping thriller BluTV : The most popular Turkish series and films on demand

: The most popular Turkish series and films on demand Cinema of Hearts: Films that make your heart beat faster

Films that make your heart beat faster Circus: British and Scandinavian crime hits

British and Scandinavian crime hits Comedy Central+: Comedy with the best stand-up comedians, US series and the Daily Show

Comedy with the best stand-up comedians, US series and the Daily Show Crime Investigation: Spannende True-Crime-Format

Spannende True-Crime-Format DAZN: Sports, live and on demand

Sports, live and on demand Discovery: Documentaries and series about adventure, science, technology and nature

Documentaries and series about adventure, science, technology and nature Ello Concerts: performances and concert films

performances and concert films Eurosport Player: Sports events, live and on demand

Sports events, live and on demand TV with heart : Romance TV, Goldstar TV and home channel

: Romance TV, Goldstar TV and home channel From the movielegen: Movie icons and masterpieces

Movie icons and masterpieces Filmtastic : Blockbusters, cult films and insider tips from film experts

: Blockbusters, cult films and insider tips from film experts FilmTotal: Action, Thriller und Comedy

Action, Thriller und Comedy Flickering box: German films, series and shows for the whole family

German films, series and shows for the whole family Founderzone: Streaming for entrepreneurs and startups

Streaming for entrepreneurs and startups Franatic: Gripping and moving films

Gripping and moving films Freevee: Free content with ads

Free content with ads GEO Television : Documentaries from all over the world

: Documentaries from all over the world GEO Wild: Nature and wildlife documentaries

Nature and wildlife documentaries Grjngo: westerns and adventures

westerns and adventures H&C TV : Equestrian sport and all news about the horse and country lifestyle

: Equestrian sport and all news about the horse and country lifestyle Historama : Historical documentaries and films

: Historical documentaries and films History Play : History in the past, present and future

: History in the past, present and future Home of Horror: The biggest horror collection with new highlights every week

The biggest horror collection with new highlights every week Lionsgate+: Current top films and series

Current top films and series Love & Passion: Films with heart and passion

Films with heart and passion MGM: Hollywood hits, cult films and timeless classics for film lovers

Hollywood hits, cult films and timeless classics for film lovers Moconomy: Economic and financial documentaries

Economic and financial documentaries Motorvision TV : Motorsport with exclusive races around the clock

: Motorsport with exclusive races around the clock Movie Dome: Entertainment after work

Entertainment after work Moviecult: Horror, action, thriller, cult films and more

Horror, action, thriller, cult films and more MTV+: Weird characters and wild surprises

Weird characters and wild surprises THE BAD : Independent cinema in a hand-picked selection for film enthusiasts

: Independent cinema in a hand-picked selection for film enthusiasts Realeyz : Award-winning independent films straight from the cinema festivals and filmmakers

: Award-winning independent films straight from the cinema festivals and filmmakers RTL Crime: Real crimes and crime series

Real crimes and crime series RTL Living : Lifestyle series from all over the world

: Lifestyle series from all over the world Shudder : A collection of thrillers, horror and suspense

: A collection of thrillers, horror and suspense Silverline : Horror, action, thriller and Asian genre cinema

: Horror, action, thriller and Asian genre cinema Sony Axon: Thrilling action films and series

Thrilling action films and series Sony Channel: European films and series

European films and series mirror story: World history from a German perspective

World history from a German perspective Sport digital football: Top games from the world’s leading leagues

Top games from the world’s leading leagues Stingray CLASSIC : Classical music, opera and ballet

: Classical music, opera and ballet Stingray Djazz: Jazz concerts, films and portraits.

Jazz concerts, films and portraits. Stingray Karaoke : Popular pop, rock, standard, musical, R&B, hip-hop and Disney songs

: Popular pop, rock, standard, musical, R&B, hip-hop and Disney songs Superfresh: New films for every taste every week

New films for every taste every week Terra X : Documentaries about history, knowledge and nature

: Documentaries about history, knowledge and nature Turk On Video: Current cinema hits from Turkey

Current cinema hits from Turkey TV 1000 Russian Kino : Russian-language films

: Russian-language films Waidwerk : For anglers, hunters & outdoor enthusiasts

: For anglers, hunters & outdoor enthusiasts Wild West : International western video library from over 80 years of film history

: International western video library from over 80 years of film history ZDF Herzkino : Audience favorites of German romantic television films and series

: Audience favorites of German romantic television films and series ZDF Crime : German crime films and series

: German crime films and series ZDF Select: The most popular ZDF films, series and documentaries

The most popular ZDF films, series and documentaries time academy: understandable and entertaining knowledge content

Can you cancel the Amazon Prime Video Channels?

You can cancel the Prime Video Channels monthly or during the free period. There is usually no notice period or minimum term. To cancel an Amazon Prime Video Channel*, all you have to do is click on the “Prime Video Channels” option under Categories in your Amazon account and cancel the channel you no longer want to see.

Amazon Prime Video Channels: You should pay attention to this

Let’s summarize again: Amazon Prime Video Channels* are additional subscriptions that can be booked by Amazon Prime members. The channels offer you a wide range of other content – including films, series, documentaries, live sports events, news and more. This is what you should know about the Amazon Prime Video Channels:

Amazon Prime Video Channels are only for Prime members available and can use the Amazon-Website or the Prime-Video-App get booked. All channels have different costs and subscription models. Most of them offer one free trial period (usually a week) before charging a monthly or annual fee. You can the channels manage and cancel at any time. The available channels vary by country. Some of the most popular channels are: HBO, Starz, Showtime, Cinemax, and the Discovery Channel. The Prime Video Channels are available on many devices – including Smart TVs, streaming boxes, game consoles, mobile devices and computers. You can also watch the content of the Amazon Prime Video Channels offline watch them if you see them beforehand downloads. Prime members often get exclusive offers and discounts for certain channels (e.g. on Amazon Prime Day).