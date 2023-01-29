JP Außenard/WireImage

Seeing that the reputation of TV works adapted from video games is getting better and better, it seems that another classic IP will be adapted to the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter quoted sources as saying that Amazon is developing a TV version of “Tomb Raider”, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of the BBC drama “Sloppy Girl”, is said to be the executive producer and screenwriter, but Lara Croft, the protagonist, should not Too much chance to be the movie version of Angelina Jolie or Alicia Vikander.

It’s not surprising to have such a partnership case, since Amazon is in charge of publishing the new Tomb Raider game, and Waller-Bridge has signed a three-year deal with Amazon, which includes the adaptation of the novel “Sign Here.” Another foreign media, The Reporter, even pointed out that Amazon was “actively” trying to renew the contract at the end of last year.

For Amazon, they are not stingy about investing in film and television works. For example, “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” is said to have cost $1 billion, and the audience’s response has indeed responded to its investment. However, Amazon is not the only streaming platform that can adapt games. HBO’s recently launched “The Last of Us” was also well received. Therefore, it is not an easy challenge for Amazon to rely on the same tricks to beat other opponents.