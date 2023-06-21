Amazon sells portable monitor with USB‑C at a bargain price

You can get a monitor for on the go at a bargain price at Amazon. (Image source: Arzopa)

Tired of constantly staring at the small screen of your laptop when working with large amounts of data? Then you should just take a look at Amazon, because there is a handy, mobile device that enlarges your screen – and at an unbeatable price.

Amazon: Portable 15.6-inch monitor much cheaper

The Arzopa external monitor offers at the Amazon price of 109,99 Euro A lot for the money (see offer on Amazon). Use the 70 euro discount coupon below the offer price. So far, the monitor has not been available cheaper. The monitor normally costs around 180 euros. So if you are looking for a solid external monitor to expand the screen area on the go, you can access it here with a clear conscience.

Arzopa Portable Monitor (15.6 inch)

Instead of 179.99 euros RRP: Portable Full HD monitor with two speakers and HDMI / USB-C connection. Activate the coupon and save 70 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/21/2023 12:14 p.m

What does Arzopa’s portable monitor offer you?

Arzopa’s monitor is aimed at everyone who often work mobile and need more than one screen. But also for consoles and mobiles Gaming Is the device suitable? At the same time, the device remains pleasantly light at just under one kilogram and offers Full HD resolution at 60 Hz refresh rate. The connection is made via USB‑C or HDMI. When connecting via USB-C, you can even operate the monitor without any additional power supply. Also with Smartphones und Tablets the monitor can be operated as long as your end devices support it.

Also are stereo speakers integrated and the housing is particularly flat, which makes the device look a bit like a tablet. Particularly practical: A stand is directly integrated – similar to a tablet – and allows you to place the monitor in different inclination angles to set up.

More than 4,000 customers on Amazon have left their rating and give it a pretty good 4.3 out of 5 stars. All in all, the monitor offers you a good overall package and can be used for office work as well as gaming.

Arzopa Portable Monitor (15.6 inch) now from €109.99 at Amazon

