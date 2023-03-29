21. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet: A highly rated tablet now at 40 percent off.

22. Acer Nitro 5 Notebook: This Acer notebook is suitable for all gaming enthusiasts, with its power and aesthetics. At 500 euros less, now.

23. Olympus E-M10 Mark III Digital Camera: A stylish and easy-to-use digital camera that’s available at a 20 percent discount.

24. SanDisk Extreme Memory Card: This memory card will let you save all your favorite memories — it’s fast, reliable, and now up to 40 percent off.

25. Western Digital external hard drive, to store all your data in safety and peace of mind; discounts up to 40 percent

26. Huawei P30 smartphone: Save €200 on the Huawei P30 smartphone, an excellent choice especially for the photographic sector.

27. DualShock 4 Controllers: Save 30% on DualShock 4 controllers with this deal.

28. Corsair Gaming Keyboard: Buy the Corsair Gaming Keyboard and save 20%.

29. Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphone: Save up to 20% on the Galaxy S21.

30. Asus Zenbook notebook: Power, performance and elegant design in one product. With a 200 euro discount.

Final advice

It is true that the discounts can change from hour to hour but stalling, hunting for the best ones, risks being dangerous. The discounts are running out, in fact, and we could no longer find the desired product in a promotional version. In any case, as always with Amazon events, let’s avoid impulsive purchases. We only buy what we need and always after research and objective comparison with other products.

Every time a purchase is made through one of the links, Il Sole 24 Ore receives a commission but for the user there is no change in the final price and all the purchase links are carefully screened and refer to secure purchasing platforms online

