Amazon tests humanoid robots in warehouses: “They will help humans, not replace them”

At the center of the large Amazon BFI1 logistics center in Seattle, there are two green and gray robots that move empty boxes, straighten them if they are crooked, and identify where they could store the next container. Amazon chose the Delivery The Future event in Seattle to present to the world Digit, a humanoid robot created by Agility Robotics which aims to make time and space more efficient in its warehouses. “For now it’s an experiment, but it’s an interesting technology. Every innovation changes people’s jobs, but these robots are made to eliminate the most repetitive tasks, not to replace humans.” Scott Dresser, vice president of Amazon Robotics, explains the beginning of the Digit experimentation in this way. The robot, equipped with limbs, cameras and sensors, is currently being used in a testing phase to move empty boxes and containers, which are central to the storage and movement of goods in Amazon warehouses. “When will we move from tests to reality? The answer could also be never – replies Dresser – because we have an evaluation period ahead of us to understand if Digit can be useful to our processes. We will evaluate its safety starting from the feedback from our employees”.

By Andrea Lattanzi

