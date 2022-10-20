Article being updated

Amazon filed its first criminal complaint in Italy against fake reviews in exchange for money or free products. The e-commerce giant has filed a criminal complaint in Italy and a civil one in Spain. Two proceedings that, along with 10 other new lawsuits recently launched in the United States, aim to identify and block operators who currently operate more than 11,000 websites and social groups that fuel the market for fake reviews on Amazon and other online stores in money exchange or free products.

“Bringing these evildoers to justice through lawsuits and criminal charges is one of many important initiatives we protect customers with so they can shop with confidence,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling Partner Services. “In addition to continuing to innovate our systems for detecting and preventing fake reviews in our store – he continues – Amazon will continue relentlessly to identify the criminals who fuel this market and take action against them. There is no place for reviews. false on Amazon or elsewhere in the industry. “

Amazon’s complaint against one of the leading brokers in the sector

Amazon’s first criminal complaint filed in Italy (and the first at European level), targets one of the leading brokers selling fake reviews. The broker identified would have created a network of people willing to buy products on Amazon and publish 5-star reviews in exchange for a full refund of their purchases. “Amazon’s decision to report this case to the Judicial Authority demonstrates the company’s determination to stop those who profit by deceiving customers and sales partners. These conducts can integrate crimes for which prison sentences and fines are foreseen in Italy” . Amazon also filed its first civil complaint in Spain against a fake review broker, Agencia Reviews.