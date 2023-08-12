Read a book and throw yourself into a world of fantasy it’s one of the delights of this world – especially when you can relax in the summer. Once again, Amazon has revealed the list of Italian cities most in love with reading. Those who delved into the pages of books with the most passion, but also unveiled favorite genres and best-loved books of the time from July 2022 to June 2023.

Amazon, the Italian cities most passionate about reading

Milan has confirmed its position as the city most fascinated by reading, retaining first place in the standings for the eleventh consecutive year. Four new cities enter the scene: Paviain second place, followed by Siena, on the third step of the podium. The “wooden medal” remains in Tuscany with Pisa, while Padua asserts itself by climbing from the eighth position to conquer the fifth place.

The complete list of the cities that have read the most is as follows:

Milan Pavia Siena Pisa Padua Bologna Cagliari Florence Rome Turin

The most read genres and the most loved books

This journey through the Boot also reveals the most popular literary genres. I books for children and teenagers they dominated the scene at a national level, conquering the preferences of the Milanese, Sienese, Bolognese, Cagliari, Roman and Turinese. They follow books on literature and literal studies, which particularly capture the interest of Pavia. The romance it is always in vogue in third place among the most read genres. Thrillers and books on health and wellness they have maintained their popularity. The tastes of Pisans and Florentines are different, fascinated by the themes cheap. Manga, social sciences, biographies, medicine, technology and art, from cinema to musiccomplete the top 10 of the most read genres in Italy.

“Shoot. The Minor” It is the most loved book by Italians, it tells intriguing court stories about Prince Harry. Followed by hits like “Give me a thousand kissesby Tillie Cole, and “Ithe Alaska Sanders case” by Joël Dicker, who deals with a shocking murder in a small New Hampshire town. “Maker of tearsby Erin Doom remains appreciated. Surprisingly,”The Science of Cleaning” by Dario Bressanini ranks fifth, revealing the truth about detergents and bleach.

The passion for reading extends to “Amazon Storyteller,” the award for self-published authors. Applications open until 31 August 2023, allowing emerging writers to share stories. Then there is also Kindle Direct Publishing, which simplifies access to the publication. The winner of the award Amazon Storyteller 2023 will be announced in November.

