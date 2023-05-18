Amazon’s cloud division to raise $13 billion in India

The world‘s largest online retailer wants to expand its cloud infrastructure in the country with a population of billions. Because India is pushing global tech companies to store data locally.

The world‘s largest online retailer, Amazon, plans to invest around 13 billion dollars (12 billion euros) in expanding its cloud computing division in India by 2030. The money will be used to build the cloud infrastructure, as Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Thursday. Cloud computing refers to the outsourcing of computing and software services to the Internet.

The company already operates two data centers in the Indian subcontinent – one in Mumbai since 2016, another in Hyderabad, which became operational in 2022. The cloud platform offers more than 200 services including storage, networking and artificial intelligence.

According to market research firm IDC, the Indian market for cloud services is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026. An annual growth rate of 23.1 percent is expected until 2026. India is stepping up efforts to attract more large investments in the digital space. A number of global companies including Microsoft and Google have already increased their cloud investments in India. One reason: The government is seeking tighter oversight of big tech firms by pushing them to store data locally.

India’s technology sector attracted high profile investment

India’s technology sector has attracted high-quality investment in recent months. The US network supplier Cisco Systems, for example, announced in early May that it would start production in India in order to diversify its global supply chain. The Apple supplier Foxconn wants to invest 500 million dollars to set up plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

India is one of the fastest growing emerging economies in the world. It’s also on track to surpass China as the world‘s most populous nation, with the population expected to rise to 1.4286 billion by mid-year, around three million more than China, according to the United Nations Population Fund – the world‘s largest fund funding population programs.

