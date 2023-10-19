Amazon’s drones arrive from Seattle, seriously: “They will make the first deliveries to Italy by 2024”

The Amazon center dedicated to design and innovation SEA 109, for the first time ever, opens its doors to the press. And it does so for a very specific reason: the announcement of the arrival in Italy and the United Kingdom of drone deliveries, until now reserved for the United States.

Amazon’s new model, called MK30, will be examined both by Easa, the European aviation safety agency, and by Enac, respectively in terms of its technical characteristics and internal organisation.

“This is not an experiment but a reality that – said the vice president of Prime Air David Carbon – has already started in the United States“. A roadmap full of checks until the end of 2024 but in the end, once the first delivery areas have been identified, the drones will take off.

“We have redesigned one of our boxes which – explains Michael Celona, ​​head of marketing for Prime Air – will be transportable by the drone. It can be filled up to 2.30 kg and it will be delivered”. The vp of Prime Air Carbon also thanked Enac “together with the enormous Italian aerospace heritage” for the work done together in view of the 2024 objective.

by Andrea Lattanzi

Read on Italian Tech: Amazon Prime Air, drone delivery also arrives in Italy (by Bruno Ruffilli)

Share this: Facebook

X

