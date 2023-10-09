Amazon’s Offer Festival is coming: 48 hours of promotions for Prime customers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ecovacs, Cosori, Xiaomi, Sage, Delonghi, Huawei, Moulinex, Samsung, iRobot, Oral-B, LG, Lenovo. Without obviously forgetting Amazon branded products such as the Echo family of smart devices. There are many, many, brands that will populate the 2023 Prime Offers Festival, a promotion that Amazon is implementing in preparation for the next Christmas season and which constitutes a sort of “tasty” appetizer for Black Friday at the end of November, the key event for those who want to take advantage of great savings for their online purchases.

The event starts on October 10th at midnight and will last until 11.59pm the following day: 19 countries around the world are involved in practically all continents of the globe, led by the United States and including Italy. The two days of offers, it should be noted immediately, are reserved for customers of the Prime service (which combines free one-day deliveries and access to the Prime Video streaming platform) and who have subscribed to the annual or monthly subscription plan (which they cost 49.90 euros and 4.99 euros respectively).

For those who are not yet Prime customers (there are over 200 million members worldwide), Amazon offers a 30-day free trial and with it the possibility of accessing the Prime Offers Holiday discounts. The same opportunity is also reserved for students, for whom the trial period (the subscription costs 2.49 euros per month) is extended to six months.

How it works and how to be ready

A real marathon for shopping lovers, as some define it, a marathon for which it is advisable to arrive prepared to avoid missing out on opportunities that are unlikely to be repeated during the year. First of all, it is good to know that, once the event has started, all the offers will be published on the continuously updated page dedicated to this event.

Those who have already participated in events of this kind will know that it is not so obvious to be able to seize the most advantageous offers and take advantage of the biggest discounts on your favorite items. Some offers, in fact, will have an extremely limited duration, with a window that can last as little as 15 minutes.

